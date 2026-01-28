Who Is Yoo Seon-ho? Yoo Seon-ho is a South Korean actor, singer, and model recognized for his youthful charm and versatile performances across various entertainment platforms. He seamlessly transitions between dramatic roles and lighter variety show appearances. His breakthrough arrived with his compelling participation in the reality survival show Produce 101 Season 2. Seon-ho’s strong vocals and endearing personality quickly garnered him a significant fan following.

Full Name Yoo Seon-ho Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Education Hanlim Multi Art School Father Yoo Ji-hyun Mother Kim Young-ae Siblings Yoo Seungho

Early Life and Education Growing up in Incheon, South Korea, Yoo Seon-ho displayed an early aptitude for the arts, cultivating a love for both music and sports. He was a middle school basketball team captain and began playing piano around age seven or eight. Seon-ho later honed his talents at Hanlim Multi Art School, a prestigious institution known for nurturing future entertainers. He graduated, further preparing for his burgeoning career in the spotlight.

Notable Relationships Yoo Seon-ho remains private about his personal relationships, choosing to keep details of his romantic life out of the public eye. He has not publicly confirmed any partners or engagements. The actor and singer has no children, and his focus appears to be on his evolving career in the competitive South Korean entertainment industry.

Career Highlights Yoo Seon-ho first captured public attention as a contestant on Produce 101 Season 2, showcasing his potential as a singer and performer. Following the show, he made his solo debut with the mini album Spring, Seonho in 2018. Beyond music, Seon-ho diversified his career into acting, notably gaining critical acclaim for his role in the tvN historical drama Under the Queen’s Umbrella. He has also been a fixed cast member of the popular KBS2 reality show 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4 since 2022.