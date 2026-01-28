Who Is Ariel Winter? Ariel Winter Workman is an American actress, voice actress, and singer, recognized for her versatile performances across television and film. She rose to widespread prominence as a child star, demonstrating a talent for both dramatic and comedic roles. Her breakout role came with the ABC sitcom Modern Family, where she portrayed the intelligent and sarcastic Alex Dunphy for over a decade. This defining performance earned her significant critical acclaim and multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards with the ensemble cast.

Full Name Ariel Winter Workman Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Dating Luke Benward Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, of Greek and German descent Education Campbell Hall School, University of California, Los Angeles Father Glenn Workman Mother Chrisoula Workman Siblings Shanelle Workman, Jimmy Workman

Early Life and Education Born in Fairfax, Virginia, Ariel Winter Workman grew up in a family immersed in the entertainment industry; her older siblings, Shanelle Workman and Jimmy Workman, also pursued acting careers. Winter secured her first commercial gig at just four years old, quickly entering the professional world. She attended Campbell Hall School in Los Angeles, graduating in 2016, and later enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles with an interest in law, although she eventually took an indefinite hiatus to focus on her acting commitments.

Notable Relationships Ariel Winter is currently in a relationship with actor Luke Benward, with whom she began dating in late 2019 after years of friendship. The couple has openly discussed their strong foundation of best friendship. Earlier in the decade, Winter dated actor Levi Meaden and previously Laurent Gaudette. A notable personal journey for Winter involved her legal emancipation from her mother, Chrisoula Workman, in 2015 at the age of 17.

Career Highlights Ariel Winter’s career breakthrough arrived with her role as Alex Dunphy in the acclaimed ABC sitcom Modern Family, which she anchored from 2009 to 2020. Her performance contributed to the cast winning four consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Beyond her live-action work, Winter established a significant presence in voice acting, lending her voice to Princess Sofia in the popular Disney animated series Sofia the First and Penny Peterson in the film Mr. Peabody & Sherman.