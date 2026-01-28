Lin Zhu: Bio And Career Highlights
Lin Zhu
January 28, 1994
Wuxi, China
32 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Lin Zhu?
Lin Zhu is a Chinese professional tennis player renowned for her aggressive playing style and powerful forehand. She consistently competes on the WTA Tour, showcasing a tenacious spirit.
Her breakout moment arrived with her first WTA singles title at the 2023 Thailand Open, defeating Lesia Tsurenko in the final. This landmark victory solidified her presence in professional tennis and garnered international attention.
|Full Name
|Zhu Lin
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$7 million
|Nationality
|Chinese
|Father
|Zhu Jiangming
|Mother
|Chen Yunqi
Early Life and Education
Born in Wuxi, China, Lin Zhu developed an early passion for tennis, introduced to the sport by her father, Zhu Jiangming, at the age of four. Her mother is Chen Yunqi, a travel agent.
She later honed her aggressive skills and powerful forehand, training in Guangzhou, and idolized tennis legend Martina Hingis as she progressed through the ranks.
Notable Relationships
Lin Zhu’s relationship status is currently reported as single. Public information regarding any past relationships or children is not available.
She has not publicly confirmed a partner or discussed any marital status.
Career Highlights
Lin Zhu secured her first WTA singles title at the 2023 Thailand Open, defeating Lesia Tsurenko in the final. This triumph marked a significant milestone, adding a prestigious tour-level championship to her accomplishments.
She also achieved a career-high singles ranking of world No. 31 in September 2023, reflecting her consistent climb and strong performance within the professional circuit. Zhu has additionally won fifteen singles and six doubles titles on the ITF Circuit.
