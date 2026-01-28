Who Is Lin Zhu? Lin Zhu is a Chinese professional tennis player renowned for her aggressive playing style and powerful forehand. She consistently competes on the WTA Tour, showcasing a tenacious spirit. Her breakout moment arrived with her first WTA singles title at the 2023 Thailand Open, defeating Lesia Tsurenko in the final. This landmark victory solidified her presence in professional tennis and garnered international attention.

Full Name Zhu Lin Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $7 million Nationality Chinese Father Zhu Jiangming Mother Chen Yunqi

Early Life and Education Born in Wuxi, China, Lin Zhu developed an early passion for tennis, introduced to the sport by her father, Zhu Jiangming, at the age of four. Her mother is Chen Yunqi, a travel agent. She later honed her aggressive skills and powerful forehand, training in Guangzhou, and idolized tennis legend Martina Hingis as she progressed through the ranks.

Notable Relationships Lin Zhu’s relationship status is currently reported as single. Public information regarding any past relationships or children is not available. She has not publicly confirmed a partner or discussed any marital status.