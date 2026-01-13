Happy birthday to Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Connor McDavid , and Natalia Dyer ! January 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress and Comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 65 An American actress, comedian, and producer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus rose to prominence for her iconic role as Elaine Benes on the groundbreaking sitcom Seinfeld. She later achieved further acclaim starring in The New Adventures of Old Christine and the critically lauded Veep. Louis-Dreyfus has collected a record number of Emmy Awards throughout her distinguished career.



Little-known fact: Julia Louis-Dreyfus first discovered her penchant for comedy after sticking raisins up her nose at the age of three, which made her mother laugh.

#2 Ice Hockey Player Connor Mcdavid, 29 Renowned for his electrifying speed, Canadian professional ice hockey player Connor McDavid has redefined offensive play as captain of the Edmonton Oilers. He consistently leads the NHL in scoring, earning multiple Art Ross and Hart Memorial Trophies, while setting new benchmarks for player excellence. McDavid also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in the 2024 playoffs.



Little-known fact: Connor McDavid started playing organized youth hockey at age four after his parents lied about his age.

#3 Actress Natalia Dyer, 31 An American actress with a captivating screen presence, Natalia Dyer rose to prominence portraying complex youth in dramatic roles. She gained global recognition for her work in the Netflix series Stranger Things, a role that defined a generation's sci-fi horror. Dyer also notably starred in the critically acclaimed film Yes, God, Yes.



Little-known fact: Natalia Dyer discovered her passion for acting after a sports camp injury led her to join a drama group.

#4 Cyclist Egan Bernal, 29 Championing resilience and endurance, Colombian professional cyclist Egan Arley Bernal Gómez made history as the first Latin American to win the Tour de France in 2019. He later added the 2021 Giro d'Italia to his impressive list of Grand Tour victories.



Beyond his racing success, Bernal's incredible recovery from a life-threatening crash in 2022 continues to inspire.



Little-known fact: He once studied journalism for a semester before dedicating himself to cycling.

#5 Artistic Gymnast Max Whitlock, 33 British artistic gymnast Max Antony Whitlock rose to prominence with his groundbreaking performances on the pommel horse. He became the first British male to win an individual Olympic artistic gymnastics gold. Max Whitlock has since collected three Olympic gold medals and multiple World Championship titles, all while advocating for mental well-being in sports.



Little-known fact: Max Whitlock spent three months training in Slovenia at age twelve, following his coach.

#6 Basketball Player Vasilije Micić, 32 A Serbian professional basketball player, Vasilije Micić, is widely recognized for his exceptional playmaking and leadership in European basketball. He spearheaded Anadolu Efes to back-to-back EuroLeague titles and was named the EuroLeague MVP in 2021. Micić later made his NBA debut, showcasing his skills on a global stage.



Little-known fact: Vasilije Micić's father famously believes that he is a better skier than basketball player to this day.

#7 Basketball Player Henry Ellenson, 29 A versatile American professional basketball player, Henry John Ellenson became a household name after being drafted 18th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. He is renowned for his dynamic play and was recognized as the Big East Rookie of the Year. Beyond the professional courts, Ellenson enjoys spending time with his family.



Little-known fact: Growing up, Henry Ellenson's father taught him to play point guard, developing his surprising ball-handling skills for a big man.

#8 Actor and Comedian Eros Vlahos, 31 London-born actor and comedian Eros Vlahos first captured audiences with his role as Cyril Gray in Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang. Vlahos has since diversified his career, gaining recognition for his performances in Game of Thrones and Da Vinci's Demons.



He has also moved into directing, with his short film Meat Puppet winning awards at SXSW.



Little-known fact: At the age of 13, Eros Vlahos was recruited to review Christmas pantomimes for The Guardian newspaper.

#9 Footballer Adam Matthews, 34 Welsh professional footballer Adam James Matthews is known for his consistent play as a right-back and his contributions to multiple championship-winning teams. He made a significant impact during his time with Celtic, earning several Scottish Premiership titles and featuring in UEFA Champions League matches.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on football, Adam James Matthews was a talented rugby player and was even monitored by the Ospreys rugby union side.

#10 Rugby League Player Harley Smith-Shields, 26 Resilience and a strong family bond define Australian professional rugby league footballer Harley Smith-Shields, who debuted in the National Rugby League in 2020.

He was named the Canberra Raiders' Rookie of the Year in 2021, showcasing early promise in his athletic career. His return to the sport after a significant injury was famously aided by a unique hamstring donation from his brother.



Little-known fact: His professional rugby league career was famously saved when his brother Jese donated a hamstring for his knee reconstruction.