Who Is Vasilije Micić? Vasilije Micić is a Serbian professional basketball player known for his exceptional court vision and clutch playmaking. His dynamic style consistently elevates team performance in major European competitions. He rose to prominence leading Anadolu Efes to back-to-back EuroLeague titles in 2021 and 2022, also earning the EuroLeague MVP award in 2021. Micić is often recognized for his smooth, unhurried offensive rhythm.

Full Name Vasilije Micić Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Teodora Boskovic Net Worth $10 million Nationality Serbian Education Jovan Cvijić Elementary, OKK Beograd, Red Star, FMP Železnik youth academies Father Dragan Micić Mother Vesela Micić Siblings Nina Micić

Early Life and Education Growing up in Kraljevo, Serbia, Vasilije Micić was introduced to sports at a very young age by his father, Dragan Micić, who even believed his son was a better skier than a basketball player. His sister, Nina, also excelled in snowboarding. Micić began playing basketball in the youth ranks of OKK Beograd at age eight, followed by stints with Red Star and FMP Železnik. These early experiences playing for various Serbian clubs laid the foundation for his professional career.

Notable Relationships Vasilije Micić has been in a relationship with Teodora Boskovic since 2018, a Serbian model and influencer who frequently shares moments with him on social media platforms. He currently has no publicly known children. Micić maintains a private but confirmed relationship with Boskovic.

Career Highlights Vasilije Micić achieved international acclaim leading Anadolu Efes to two consecutive EuroLeague championships in 2021 and 2022. He secured the EuroLeague MVP award in 2021, alongside two EuroLeague Final Four MVP titles. Beyond club success, Micić has been a key player for the Serbian national team. He earned a silver medal at the EuroBasket 2017 and a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, showcasing his consistent international impact. To date, he has also collected multiple Turkish Super League championships and a Serbian League title, cementing Micić as one of Europe’s most decorated guards.