Vasilije Micić: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Vasilije Micić
January 13, 1994
Kraljevo, Serbia
32 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Vasilije Micić?
Vasilije Micić is a Serbian professional basketball player known for his exceptional court vision and clutch playmaking. His dynamic style consistently elevates team performance in major European competitions.
He rose to prominence leading Anadolu Efes to back-to-back EuroLeague titles in 2021 and 2022, also earning the EuroLeague MVP award in 2021. Micić is often recognized for his smooth, unhurried offensive rhythm.
|Full Name
|Vasilije Micić
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 5 inches (196 cm)
|Relationship Status
|In a relationship with Teodora Boskovic
|Net Worth
|$10 million
|Nationality
|Serbian
|Education
|Jovan Cvijić Elementary, OKK Beograd, Red Star, FMP Železnik youth academies
|Father
|Dragan Micić
|Mother
|Vesela Micić
|Siblings
|Nina Micić
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Kraljevo, Serbia, Vasilije Micić was introduced to sports at a very young age by his father, Dragan Micić, who even believed his son was a better skier than a basketball player. His sister, Nina, also excelled in snowboarding.
Micić began playing basketball in the youth ranks of OKK Beograd at age eight, followed by stints with Red Star and FMP Železnik. These early experiences playing for various Serbian clubs laid the foundation for his professional career.
Notable Relationships
Vasilije Micić has been in a relationship with Teodora Boskovic since 2018, a Serbian model and influencer who frequently shares moments with him on social media platforms.
He currently has no publicly known children. Micić maintains a private but confirmed relationship with Boskovic.
Career Highlights
Vasilije Micić achieved international acclaim leading Anadolu Efes to two consecutive EuroLeague championships in 2021 and 2022. He secured the EuroLeague MVP award in 2021, alongside two EuroLeague Final Four MVP titles.
Beyond club success, Micić has been a key player for the Serbian national team. He earned a silver medal at the EuroBasket 2017 and a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, showcasing his consistent international impact.
To date, he has also collected multiple Turkish Super League championships and a Serbian League title, cementing Micić as one of Europe’s most decorated guards.
Signature Quote
“I like to mix what is necessary to happen in the court; in the long run I realized that consistent consistency on the court for me is something that creates the difference.”
