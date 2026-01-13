Who Is Henry Ellenson? American professional basketball player Henry John Ellenson is recognized for his versatile skills as a power forward and center. His game blends shooting range with a strong rebounding presence, making him a dynamic force on the court. Ellenson’s breakout moment arrived as the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. This selection marked his entry into the league, solidifying his potential after a standout college career.

Full Name Henry John Ellenson Gender Male Height 6 feet 10 inches (208 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5.9 million Nationality American Education Rice Lake High School, Marquette University Father John Ellenson Mother Holly Ellenson Siblings Wally Ellenson, Ellwood Ellenson, Ella Ellenson Kids One son

Early Life and Education Raised in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Henry Ellenson grew up within a basketball-centric family; both his parents, John and Holly, played college basketball. He began playing the sport at age two. He attended Rice Lake High School, excelling in basketball and track and field, earning Wisconsin Mr. Basketball honors in 2015. Ellenson later played one impactful season at Marquette University, earning First-team All-Big East recognition.

Notable Relationships Henry John Ellenson is married and, as of early 2025, is a proud father to a five-month-old son. He has largely maintained a private personal life. The identity of his wife has not been publicly detailed, keeping his family life mostly out of the media spotlight. His last verified relationship aligns with his current family status.

Career Highlights Henry Ellenson’s professional journey began when the Detroit Pistons selected him 18th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. This marked his entry into the league after a dominant freshman season at Marquette University, averaging 17.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. During his time in the NBA G League, Ellenson achieved All-NBA G League Second Team honors in 2021, showcasing his continued development and versatility. He also won a gold medal with the US at the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship. His collegiate accolades include First-team All-Big East and Big East Rookie of the Year in 2016, establishing him as a standout talent. These achievements cemented Ellenson as a prominent figure in the basketball world.