Who Is Eros Vlahos? Eros Vlahos is a British actor and comedian, known for bringing youthful intensity to his varied roles. He balances compelling dramatic performances with a keen comedic sense. He first gained public attention playing Cyril Gray in the film Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, a role that showcased his early comedic timing. Vlahos further solidified his acting career with recurring television work.

Full Name Eros Vlahos Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality British Ethnicity British and Greek Education Day school in London Father Spiros Vlahos Mother Terry Davy Siblings Tron Vlahos

Early Life and Education Born and raised in London, England, Eros Vlahos developed an early interest in comedy and acting. His parents, Spiros Vlahos and Terry Davy, owned the Cyberdog shop in Camden Market. Vlahos attended a day school in London and, by the age of 13, was already writing and performing his own comedy material at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, indicating a precocious creative drive.

Notable Relationships Eros Vlahos maintains a low-profile personal life, with no publicly documented past relationships. He is currently single. Vlahos has no children. He focuses on his creative work while visiting family and friends in his father’s ancestral village in Filiates, Greece.

Career Highlights Eros Vlahos is widely recognized for his portrayal of Nico Machiavelli in the Starz series Da Vinci’s Demons, a role he inhabited across 27 episodes. He also appeared as Lommy Greenhands in HBO’s Game of Thrones, securing his place in two major fantasy franchises. Beyond acting, Vlahos has transitioned into filmmaking, notably directing and writing the comedic short film Meat Puppet. This short premiered at SXSW 2024, earning both the Special Jury Prize and the Audience Award.