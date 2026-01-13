Eros Vlahos smiling with curly blond hair, wearing a dark jacket, captured outdoors near a metal wall.

Eros Vlahos

Born

January 13, 1995

Birthplace

London, England, UK

Age

31 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Eros Vlahos?

Eros Vlahos is a British actor and comedian, known for bringing youthful intensity to his varied roles. He balances compelling dramatic performances with a keen comedic sense.

He first gained public attention playing Cyril Gray in the film Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, a role that showcased his early comedic timing. Vlahos further solidified his acting career with recurring television work.

Full NameEros Vlahos
GenderMale
Height5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$5 million
NationalityBritish
EthnicityBritish and Greek
EducationDay school in London
FatherSpiros Vlahos
MotherTerry Davy
SiblingsTron Vlahos

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in London, England, Eros Vlahos developed an early interest in comedy and acting. His parents, Spiros Vlahos and Terry Davy, owned the Cyberdog shop in Camden Market.

Vlahos attended a day school in London and, by the age of 13, was already writing and performing his own comedy material at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, indicating a precocious creative drive.

Notable Relationships

Eros Vlahos maintains a low-profile personal life, with no publicly documented past relationships. He is currently single.

Vlahos has no children. He focuses on his creative work while visiting family and friends in his father’s ancestral village in Filiates, Greece.

Career Highlights

Eros Vlahos is widely recognized for his portrayal of Nico Machiavelli in the Starz series Da Vinci’s Demons, a role he inhabited across 27 episodes. He also appeared as Lommy Greenhands in HBO’s Game of Thrones, securing his place in two major fantasy franchises.

Beyond acting, Vlahos has transitioned into filmmaking, notably directing and writing the comedic short film Meat Puppet. This short premiered at SXSW 2024, earning both the Special Jury Prize and the Audience Award.

Signature Quote

“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”

