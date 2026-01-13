Who Is Egan Bernal? Egan Arley Bernal Gómez is a Colombian professional cyclist known for his exceptional climbing prowess. He competes for the UCI WorldTeam Ineos Grenadiers, showcasing remarkable endurance in challenging races. He rose to international fame after winning the 2019 Tour de France, becoming the first Latin American to claim the yellow jersey and the youngest champion in over a century. His victory cemented his status as a formidable Grand Tour contender.

Full Name Egan Arley Bernal Gómez Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Dating Maria Fernanda Motas Nationality Colombian Education Universidad de La Sabana Father Germán Bernal Mother Flor Gómez Siblings Ronald Bernal

Early Life and Education Egan Bernal was born in Bogotá, Colombia, and raised in the nearby town of Zipaquirá. His father, Germán, an enthusiastic amateur cyclist, introduced Bernal to riding a bicycle at five years old. His mother, Flor, worked in a flower factory. At nine, Bernal won his first local race, earning a training scholarship. He initially focused on mountain biking, achieving success with medals at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships before transitioning to road cycling. He also studied journalism for one semester at the Universidad de La Sabana.

Notable Relationships Egan Bernal is currently dating Maria Fernanda Motas, a veterinarian in Colombia, with whom he has been publicly seen in recent years. Earlier in his career, he was linked to Xiomy Guerrero. Bernal has no publicly known children. He maintains a private personal life, with his focus primarily remaining on his demanding professional cycling career.

Career Highlights Colombian road racing cyclist Egan Bernal has achieved significant milestones in his career, most notably his overall victories in two prestigious Grand Tours. He became the first Latin American to win the Tour de France in 2019. His Grand Tour success continued with a commanding victory at the 2021 Giro d’Italia, where he also claimed two individual stages. Beyond Grand Tours, Bernal secured wins at Paris–Nice and the Tour de Suisse in 2019. Bernal also holds two National Time Trial Championships and one National Road Race Championship. His achievements at a young age place him among elite riders, demonstrating remarkable resilience after a severe 2022 crash.