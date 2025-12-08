Happy birthday to Nicki Minaj , AnnaSophia Robb , and Raheem Sterling ! December 8 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Rapper and Actress Nicki Minaj, 43 Known for her bold lyrical delivery, Trinidadian American rapper Nicki Minaj has redefined female hip-hop with her innovative sound and fierce persona. Minaj's career is marked by chart-topping albums and numerous singles that showcase her diverse musicality. She has also achieved success in acting and fashion.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame in music, Nicki Minaj was fired from at least 15 jobs, including waitressing at Red Lobster.

#2 Actress Annasophia Robb, 32 Bringing depth to complex characters, American actress AnnaSophia Robb has built a diverse film and television career since her start as a child star. She captivated audiences with her breakthrough role in Bridge to Terabithia. Robb is also recognized for her lead performance in The Carrie Diaries and for her engaging work in hit films.



Little-known fact: AnnaSophia Robb was named after her maternal great-grandmother, Anna Sophie, and her paternal grandmother, Anna Marie.

#3 Footballer Raheem Sterling, 31 Known for his electrifying pace and impactful play, Raheem Sterling is an English professional footballer who has graced the highest levels of the sport. He has achieved multiple Premier League titles and is a key figure for the England national team.



Little-known fact: His middle name is Shaquille, named after the former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal.

#4 Singer Sunghoon, 23 A South Korean singer and former figure skater, Sunghoon rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group ENHYPEN. He is best known for his captivating visuals and his background as a decorated competitive ice skater, having won silver medals at the Asian Figure Skating Trophy.



Little-known fact: Sunghoon suffered from severe amblyopia, commonly known as lazy eye, during his childhood.

#5 Actor Owen Teague, 27 American actor Owen Teague has become known for his intense performances in challenging film and television roles. He gained early acclaim in the Bloodline series and captivated audiences as Patrick Hockstetter in the It movies. His recent lead role in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes further solidifies his diverse career.



Little-known fact: Owen Teague played the violin until the age of 15.

#6 Basketball Player Dwight Howard, 40 Renowned for his exceptional athleticism and defensive prowess, American professional basketball player Dwight Howard dominated the paint during his extensive NBA career. He earned an NBA championship in 2020, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and eight All-Star selections. Howard was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025.



Little-known fact: Before his birth, Dwight Howard was considered a miracle child, as his mother had experienced seven miscarriages.

#7 Singer Sam Hunt, 41 An American singer and songwriter, Sam Hunt emerged from Cedartown, Georgia, blending country with R&B and pop influences. His debut album, Montevallo, broke chart records and propelled him to stardom. Hunt is also celebrated for his hit singles and acclaimed songwriting for other artists.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Sam Hunt was a talented college football quarterback and even had a tryout with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

#8 Singer and Musician Corey Taylor, 52 An American singer and songwriter known for his powerful voice, Corey Taylor is the dynamic frontman for both the heavy metal band Slipknot and the hard rock group Stone Sour. He has also carved out a successful solo career with albums like CMFT, and is a published author.



Little-known fact: By the age of 15, Corey Todd Taylor had already lived in 25 different US states due to his family's frequent moves.

#9 Actor Ian Somerhalder, 47 An American actor and environmental activist, Ian Somerhalder gained global recognition for his compelling roles in hit television series. His performances as Boone Carlyle in Lost and Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries captivated audiences. Somerhalder also champions environmental causes through his foundation and co-launched Brother's Bond Bourbon.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, he embarked on a modeling career at age ten, working for major brands like Calvin Klein and Gucci.