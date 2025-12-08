Who Is AnnaSophia Robb? AnnaSophia Robb is an American actress known for bringing depth to complex young characters on screen. Her career began early, establishing her as a prominent child star with a notable range. She first captivated audiences as Leslie Burke in the fantasy drama Bridge to Terabithia, a role that earned critical acclaim for its emotional nuance. This performance notably included her charting single “Keep Your Mind Wide Open.”

Full Name AnnaSophia Robb Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Married to Trevor Paul Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Danish, English, German, Irish, Norwegian, Scottish, Swedish Education Arapahoe High School, New York University Father David Robb Mother Janet Robb

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, AnnaSophia Robb grew up as the only child of interior designer Janet Robb and architect David Robb. Her parents nurtured her early interest in performing, which began with church stage appearances. She attended Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado, and later pursued higher education at New York University, graduating with a degree in Human Rights.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Trevor Paul, AnnaSophia Robb announced their engagement in 2021 on Instagram. Their wedding took place in September 2022, celebrated with a multi-day event in New York’s Catskill and Shawangunk Mountains. Robb maintains a relatively private personal life and has no children. She occasionally shares glimpses of her married life with Paul on social media.

Career Highlights AnnaSophia Robb secured her breakthrough performance as Leslie Burke in the 2007 fantasy drama Bridge to Terabithia, which earned her a Young Artist Award. She also recorded the film’s theme song, “Keep Your Mind Wide Open,” which charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Her talent further shone as the lead in The CW’s The Carrie Diaries, a series prequel to Sex and the City, and in critical roles within limited series such as The Act and Little Fires Everywhere.