AnnaSophia Robb: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
AnnaSophia Robb
December 8, 1993
Denver, Colorado, US
31 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is AnnaSophia Robb?
AnnaSophia Robb is an American actress known for bringing depth to complex young characters on screen. Her career began early, establishing her as a prominent child star with a notable range.
She first captivated audiences as Leslie Burke in the fantasy drama Bridge to Terabithia, a role that earned critical acclaim for its emotional nuance. This performance notably included her charting single “Keep Your Mind Wide Open.”
|Full Name
|AnnaSophia Robb
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 0 inches (152 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Trevor Paul
|Net Worth
|$8 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Danish, English, German, Irish, Norwegian, Scottish, Swedish
|Education
|Arapahoe High School, New York University
|Father
|David Robb
|Mother
|Janet Robb
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, AnnaSophia Robb grew up as the only child of interior designer Janet Robb and architect David Robb. Her parents nurtured her early interest in performing, which began with church stage appearances.
She attended Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado, and later pursued higher education at New York University, graduating with a degree in Human Rights.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Trevor Paul, AnnaSophia Robb announced their engagement in 2021 on Instagram. Their wedding took place in September 2022, celebrated with a multi-day event in New York’s Catskill and Shawangunk Mountains.
Robb maintains a relatively private personal life and has no children. She occasionally shares glimpses of her married life with Paul on social media.
Career Highlights
AnnaSophia Robb secured her breakthrough performance as Leslie Burke in the 2007 fantasy drama Bridge to Terabithia, which earned her a Young Artist Award. She also recorded the film’s theme song, “Keep Your Mind Wide Open,” which charted on the Billboard Hot 100.
Her talent further shone as the lead in The CW’s The Carrie Diaries, a series prequel to Sex and the City, and in critical roles within limited series such as The Act and Little Fires Everywhere.
Signature Quote
“Once I was in school, I realized it was what I wanted to do because I loved theater, storytelling and the process of storytelling. I loved collaborating with people and so my interest started to become more mature.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 7, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 6, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 5, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0