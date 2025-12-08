Who Is Nicki Minaj? Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty is a Trinidadian American rapper and singer, widely recognized for her dynamic flow and distinctive alter egos. She consistently pushes boundaries in hip-hop with her witty lyrics and versatile musical style. Her breakout arrived with the 2010 release of her debut album, Pink Friday, which quickly climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, solidifying her presence in mainstream music. Minaj is known for her ever-changing, vibrant fashion.

Full Name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kenneth Petty Net Worth $130 million Nationality Trinidadian American Ethnicity African and Indo-Trinidadian Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art Father Robert Maraj Mother Carol Maraj Siblings Jelani Maraj, Micaiah Maraj, Ming Maraj

Early Life and Education A challenging childhood in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago, marked Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty’s early years, often spent with her grandmother before moving to Queens, New York, at age five. Her father, Robert Maraj, and mother, Carol Maraj, both gospel singers, faced personal struggles. She later honed her performance skills at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, where she explored acting and developed the foundation for her future career in music and entertainment.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Kenneth Petty, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty has had high-profile relationships throughout her career that often garnered media attention. Minaj shares one son with Petty, with whom she co-parents, maintaining a family focus while navigating her prominent public life.

Career Highlights Nicki Minaj’s debut album, Pink Friday, launched her into global stardom, topping the Billboard 200 and achieving massive first-week sales. She has since collected numerous hit singles like “Super Bass” and “Anaconda”. Beyond music, Minaj has expanded her brand into various ventures, including successful fragrance lines and endorsements with major companies. She also serves as an influential voice in fashion and media. To date, Minaj has garnered a Brit Award, five Billboard Music Awards, nine American Music Awards, and eight MTV Video Music Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.