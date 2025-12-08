Who Is Corey Taylor? Corey Todd Taylor is an American singer and musician, widely recognized for his intense vocal performances and prolific songwriting. He commands the stage with a formidable presence, fronting two globally successful rock bands. His breakout moment arrived with Slipknot’s self-titled debut album in 1999, which propelled the masked metal band into the mainstream. The album’s raw energy and unique aesthetic solidified Taylor’s place as a powerful voice in heavy music.

Full Name Corey Todd Taylor Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Alicia Dove Net Worth $2.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity German American, Irish American, Dutch American, Native American Education Waterloo East High School Kids Griffin Parker Taylor, Angeline Taylor

Early Life and Education His early life saw Corey Taylor moving frequently across the US with his single mother and younger half-sister. His grandmother, who later took legal custody, instilled a strong work ethic and a love for music, introducing him to artists like Elvis Presley. Taylor attended Waterloo East High School, where his burgeoning passion for music was nurtured. These formative years, despite their challenges, laid the groundwork for his future artistic expression and distinctive lyrical style.

Notable Relationships Currently, Corey Taylor is married to Alicia Dove, the founder of the dance and performance group Cherry Bombs, whom he wed in October 2019. Earlier in his career, Taylor was married to Scarlett Stone from 2004 to 2007, with whom he shares a son, Griffin Parker Taylor. He was also married to Stephanie Luby from 2009 to 2017 and has a daughter, Angeline Taylor, from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights Corey Taylor’s heavy metal influence primarily stems from his role as the dynamic lead vocalist of Slipknot, with whom he has released seven studio albums. This includes their platinum-selling debut and the chart-topping Iowa album. Beyond Slipknot, Taylor launched the hard rock band Stone Sour, recording five studio albums and showcasing his versatility as a frontman and guitarist. He also embarked on a solo career, releasing his debut solo album, CMFT, in 2020. To date, Taylor has authored several bestselling books, including Seven Deadly Sins, and has collected multiple accolades such as the Metal Hammer ‘Legend’ Award, cementing his status as a prominent figure in rock music.