Owen Teague: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Owen Teague
December 8, 1998
Tampa, Florida, US
27 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Owen Teague?
Owen William Teague is an American actor known for his compelling, character-driven performances. He often takes on nuanced roles in film and television projects.
Teague first gained widespread attention playing Nolan Rayburn in the Netflix crime drama Bloodline. This breakthrough role quickly established him as a significant emerging talent.
|Full Name
|Owen William Teague
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), 150 pounds (68 kg)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$1 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White American
|Education
|Macfarlane Park International Baccalaureate Elementary, Howard W. Blake High School School of the Arts
|Father
|Gregory Teague
|Mother
|Gail Teague
Early Life and Education
Owen William Teague grew up in Tampa, Florida, nurtured by his musician parents, Gregory and Gail. He played the violin until age 15, inheriting a musical foundation that subtly influenced his later acting work.
His early interest in acting was evident at Macfarlane Park International Baccalaureate Elementary. He further honed his craft at Howard W. Blake High School School of the Arts in Tampa.
Notable Relationships
Owen William Teague has largely kept his personal relationships out of the public eye throughout his career. As of current reports, he is single.
With no publicly confirmed long-term partners or children, Teague continues to maintain a private life while concentrating on his acting career.
Career Highlights
Owen Teague has built a strong acting foundation. He delivered a memorable performance as Patrick Hockstetter in the horror films It and It Chapter Two, earning him broad recognition.
He further distinguished his talent in the Netflix crime drama Bloodline. Teague also starred as Harold Lauder in The Stand miniseries.
Signature Quote
“Always have a way back to yourself afterwards.”
