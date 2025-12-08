Who Is Teri Hatcher? Teri Lynn Hatcher is an American actress known for her sharp comedic timing and dramatic versatility. Her long career has featured memorable roles across television and film, earning her widespread recognition. She broke through as Lois Lane in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, a role that cemented her as a prime-time favorite. A famous image of her in a Superman cape became a notable internet sensation.

Full Name Teri Lynn Hatcher Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, Syrian, Czech Education American Conservatory Theater, De Anza College Father Owen Walker Hatcher Jr. Mother Esther Beshur Kids Emerson Rose

Early Life and Education Born in Palo Alto, California, Teri Hatcher grew up as an only child in Sunnyvale, supported by her nuclear physicist father and computer programmer mother. She developed an early interest in dance, taking ballet lessons. Hatcher pursued studies in mathematics and engineering at De Anza College, concurrently refining her acting skills at the American Conservatory Theater. Her academic and artistic pursuits laid a diverse foundation for her career.

Notable Relationships Teri Hatcher was married to actor Jon Tenney from 1994 to 2003, following a brief marriage to Marcus Leithold from 1988 to 1989. She also dated actor Stephen Kay in the mid-2000s. Hatcher shares one daughter, Emerson Rose, with Tenney, with whom she co-parents. She has remained single in recent years, focusing on her personal life and career.

Career Highlights Teri Hatcher achieved breakthrough success portraying Lois Lane in the acclaimed television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. This iconic role captivated audiences for four seasons and solidified her star status. She later earned widespread critical praise, including a Golden Globe Award, for her role as Susan Mayer in the hit comedy-drama Desperate Housewives. Hatcher also appeared as a Bond girl in the film Tomorrow Never Dies.