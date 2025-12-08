Who Is Sunghoon? Park Sung-hoon is a South Korean singer and former figure skater, recognized for his graceful stage presence and captivating visuals. His background in competitive ice skating lends a unique discipline to his artistry. He achieved widespread recognition by debuting as a member of the K-pop group ENHYPEN in 2020. This pivotal moment launched him into the global music scene, earning him a devoted fanbase.

Full Name Park Sung-hoon Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Pangok High School, Yong In University Father Park Kwang-ho Mother Kim Ji-young Siblings Park Ye-ji

Early Life and Education Born in Cheonan, South Korea, Park Sung-hoon’s parents, Park Kwang-ho and Kim Ji-young, fostered his early athletic pursuits. He initially explored ice hockey before committing to figure skating at age nine. He attended Pangok High School and later enrolled at Yong In University, where he pursued studies in sociology and physical education. Sunghoon’s path included competing internationally as a figure skater for a decade.

Notable Relationships Park Sung-hoon’s personal life remains largely private, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. He has not shared details about his dating life with the public. He has no children and has consistently kept his focus on his career as a performer since his debut. His last verified relationship status indicates he is single.

Career Highlights Sunghoon, as a member of ENHYPEN, quickly found success in the K-pop genre. The group’s debut mini-album, Border: Day One, sold over 300,000 copies in its first week. Beyond music, he expanded his public profile by serving as an MC for the popular Korean television program Music Bank from October 2021 to September 2022. He also became an ambassador for brands like Tiffany & Co., Hince Cosmetics, and L’Oréal Paris.