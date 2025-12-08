Sunghoon posing outdoors with natural light, wearing a grey sweater and a simple necklace, showcasing a calm expression.

Sunghoon

Born

December 8, 2002

Birthplace

Cheonan, South Korea

Age

23 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Sunghoon?

Park Sung-hoon is a South Korean singer and former figure skater, recognized for his graceful stage presence and captivating visuals. His background in competitive ice skating lends a unique discipline to his artistry.

He achieved widespread recognition by debuting as a member of the K-pop group ENHYPEN in 2020. This pivotal moment launched him into the global music scene, earning him a devoted fanbase.

Full NamePark Sung-hoon
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$5 million
NationalityKorean
EthnicityKorean
EducationPangok High School, Yong In University
FatherPark Kwang-ho
MotherKim Ji-young
SiblingsPark Ye-ji

Early Life and Education

Born in Cheonan, South Korea, Park Sung-hoon’s parents, Park Kwang-ho and Kim Ji-young, fostered his early athletic pursuits. He initially explored ice hockey before committing to figure skating at age nine.

He attended Pangok High School and later enrolled at Yong In University, where he pursued studies in sociology and physical education. Sunghoon’s path included competing internationally as a figure skater for a decade.

Notable Relationships

Park Sung-hoon’s personal life remains largely private, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. He has not shared details about his dating life with the public.

He has no children and has consistently kept his focus on his career as a performer since his debut. His last verified relationship status indicates he is single.

Career Highlights

Sunghoon, as a member of ENHYPEN, quickly found success in the K-pop genre. The group’s debut mini-album, Border: Day One, sold over 300,000 copies in its first week.

Beyond music, he expanded his public profile by serving as an MC for the popular Korean television program Music Bank from October 2021 to September 2022. He also became an ambassador for brands like Tiffany & Co., Hince Cosmetics, and L’Oréal Paris.

Signature Quote

“Always believe in yourself and it’s okay to fall, continue to reach what your heart desires, and always remember that your dreams are excited to meet you too.”

