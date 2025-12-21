Happy birthday to Samuel L. Jackson , Jane Fonda , and Steven Yeun ! December 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Producer Samuel L. Jackson, 77 Renowned for his commanding voice and intense performances, Samuel L. Jackson is an American actor whose films have grossed billions worldwide. His iconic roles, from Pulp Fiction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, define a prolific and celebrated career.



Little-known fact: Samuel L. Jackson initially studied marine biology at Morehouse College before switching to drama after joining a local acting group.

#2 Actress and Activist Jane Fonda, 88 An American actress and activist of unparalleled influence, Jane Fonda has consistently redefined herself across six decades in entertainment. She is celebrated for her powerful dramatic performances, including two Academy Award-winning roles, and for pioneering the home fitness movement. Fonda continues her impactful work as an outspoken advocate for social justice and environmental causes.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Jane Fonda worked as a fashion model and appeared twice on the cover of Vogue magazine.

#3 Actor Steven Yeun, 42 An American actor of Korean descent, Steven Yeun brings profound emotionality to every role. His breakout on The Walking Dead propelled him to critical acclaim in films like Minari and the series Beef. He also voices lead characters in popular animated shows.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Steven Yeun considered pursuing a career in law or medicine.

#4 Actor, Director and Producer Kiefer Sutherland, 59 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland a favorite among modern film directors. He is best known for his Emmy-winning role as Jack Bauer in 24 and for his country music career.



Little-known fact: He is named after American-born writer and director Warren Kiefer, who directed his father's first feature film.

#5 Actress and Model Madelyn Cline, 28 With a magnetic screen presence, American actress Madelyn Cline rose to prominence through her role in the hit series Outer Banks. Her versatility extends to film, notably appearing in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on acting, Madelyn Cline appeared in a television commercial for Chuck E. Cheese's as a child.

#6 Actress Kaitlyn Dever, 29 An American actress known for her authentic performances, Kaitlyn Dever has captivated audiences in both comedy and drama. She rose to prominence with roles in the acclaimed miniseries Unbelievable and Dopesick, earning multiple award nominations.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on acting, Kaitlyn Dever participated in ballet, gymnastics, and ice skating as a child.

#7 Actor, Producer and Screenwriter Ray Romano, 68 An American actor and comedian with a knack for transforming everyday life into humor, Ray Romano rose to prominence starring in the long-running sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. He is widely recognized for his relatable observational comedy and his voice role in the Ice Age film series.



Romano has garnered multiple Emmy Awards for his work and continues to engage audiences with his stand-up performances.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame in comedy, Ray Romano briefly studied accounting at Queens College.

#8 Footballer Ben Chilwell, 29 An attacking force from the left-back position, English professional footballer Benjamin James Chilwell consistently delivers for both club and country. He gained international recognition through his dynamic play and strong defensive skills.

Chilwell notably won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and lifted the FA Cup in 2025 while on loan with Crystal Palace, solidifying his status in elite football.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating himself to football, Ben Chilwell was considered a more talented cricketer and was part of the Northants academy setup.

#9 Actor Tom Sturridge, 40 An English actor with a compelling stage presence, Thomas Sidney Jerome Sturridge has captivated audiences with his nuanced portrayals. He gained significant recognition for his role as Dream in Netflix's The Sandman, bringing a beloved comic book character to life. Tom Sturridge is also a respected figure in theater, earning multiple prestigious nominations for his Broadway work.



Little-known fact: During his time at The Harrodian School, Thomas Sidney Jerome Sturridge formed a close and lasting friendship with fellow actor Robert Pattinson.

#10 Tennis Player and Coach Chris Evert, 71 Known for her enduring poise, American professional tennis player Chris Evert dominated the courts with her powerful two-handed backhand and strategic baseline play. She collected an impressive 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her illustrious career. Beyond competition, Evert is a respected analyst and advocate for cancer research.



Little-known fact: Her trademark two-handed backhand was initially a temporary measure because she was too small to swing one-handed.