Who Is Samuel L. Jackson? Samuel Leroy Jackson is an American actor and producer renowned for his commanding presence and extensive filmography. He has become one of Hollywood’s most recognized and highest-grossing performers, effortlessly shifting between intense drama and charismatic action roles. His breakout moment arrived with his iconic portrayal of Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime drama Pulp Fiction. This role earned him widespread critical acclaim and solidified his status as a major force in cinema.

Full Name Samuel Leroy Jackson Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $250 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Riverside High School, Morehouse College Father Roy Henry Jackson Mother Elizabeth Harriett Montgomery Kids Zoe Jackson

Early Life and Education Born in Washington, D.C., Samuel L. Jackson was primarily raised by his mother, Elizabeth Harriett Montgomery, and maternal grandparents in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His father, Roy Henry Jackson, lived apart from the family. He attended several segregated schools, graduating from Riverside High School before enrolling at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. Initially pursuing marine biology, Jackson discovered his passion for acting there and later co-founded the Just Us Theatre.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile roles has marked Samuel L. Jackson’s career, alongside a steadfast personal life. He married actress LaTanya Richardson in 1980, a partnership that has spanned over four decades. Jackson shares one daughter, Zoe Jackson, with Richardson, with whom he maintains a private family life.

Career Highlights Samuel L. Jackson’s career is highlighted by his impactful performances in numerous blockbusters, collectively grossing over $27 billion worldwide. His powerful turn as Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction earned him a BAFTA Award and an Academy Award nomination. Beyond acting, Jackson has leveraged his brand through various ventures, including significant endorsement deals with companies like Capital One. He also maintains a strong presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury. In 2022, Jackson received an Academy Honorary Award, recognizing him as a cultural icon whose work resonates across genres and generations.