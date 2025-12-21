Who Is Madelyn Cline? American actress Madelyn Cline is known for her compelling portrayals and versatile range on screen. Her captivating presence brings depth to youthful, dynamic roles. She gained widespread recognition as Sarah Cameron in the Netflix series Outer Banks, a role that quickly earned her a global fanbase. Cline’s effortless charm and on-screen chemistry resonated deeply with viewers.

Full Name Madelyn Renee Cline Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Coastal Carolina University Father Mark Cline Mother Pam Cline

Early Life and Education Born in Goose Creek, South Carolina, Madelyn Cline spent her early years in a household that encouraged creative expression. Her parents, Mark and Pam Cline, an engineer and real estate agent respectively, supported her early interest in performing. She briefly attended Coastal Carolina University before deciding to pursue acting full-time in Los Angeles. This decision was rooted in a childhood fascination with cinema and storytelling.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Madelyn Cline’s public life, including a relationship with her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes from 2020 to 2021. She later dated musician Jackson Guthy from 2022 to 2023. More recently, Cline was linked to comedian Pete Davidson from late 2023 to mid-2024. She is currently single, though rumors briefly linked her to Prince Constantine-Alexios in September 2025.

Career Highlights Madelyn Cline’s career gained significant momentum with her breakout role as Sarah Cameron in the Netflix series Outer Banks, which quickly became a global phenomenon. She further showcased her talent in Rian Johnson’s critically acclaimed film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Beyond acting, Cline has leveraged her visibility into the fashion world, becoming a brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger in 2023. She has also modeled for major brands like Versace and American Eagle, appearing in various ad campaigns.