Who Is Kiefer Sutherland? Kiefer William Frederick Dempsey George Rufus Sutherland is a Canadian actor and musician, recognized for his intense performances and compelling screen presence across film and television. He brings a gritty realism to his roles, often portraying complex characters under pressure. His breakout moment arrived with the groundbreaking Fox drama 24, where his portrayal of counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer captivated global audiences. The real-time format and Sutherland’s gripping performance cemented the series as a cultural phenomenon.

Full Name Kiefer William Frederick Dempsey George Rufus Sutherland Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Cindy Vela Net Worth $100 million Nationality Canadian Education Crescent Town Elementary School, St. Clair Junior High, John G. Althouse Middle School, St. Andrew’s College, Martingrove Collegiate Institute, Harbord Collegiate Institute, Silverthorn Collegiate Institute, Malvern Collegiate Institute, Annex Village Campus Father Donald Sutherland Mother Shirley Douglas Siblings Rachel Sutherland, Rossif Sutherland, Angus Sutherland, Roeg Sutherland, Thomas Emil Sicks Kids Sarah Sutherland

Early Life and Education Born in London, England, Kiefer Sutherland is the son of celebrated Canadian actors Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas. His parents’ theatrical lives immersed him in the performing arts from a young age. He later attended various schools in Toronto, Ontario, including Crescent Town Elementary School and St. Andrew’s College, before leaving school at fifteen to pursue acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kiefer Sutherland’s personal life, including marriages to Camelia Kath and Kelly Winn. He was famously engaged to actress Julia Roberts in the early 1990s. Sutherland has one daughter, Sarah Sutherland, with his first wife Camelia Kath. He is currently engaged to model and actress Cindy Vela, with whom he has maintained a private relationship since 2014.

Career Highlights Kiefer Sutherland’s work in the action-thriller genre is extensive, highlighted by his Emmy and Golden Globe-winning role as Jack Bauer in the acclaimed television series 24. He also garnered significant attention for his starring role in the political drama Designated Survivor. Beyond acting, Sutherland expanded into music, releasing country and Americana albums like Down in a Hole and Reckless & Me, and undertaking extensive tours. He also founded Ironworks, a record label.