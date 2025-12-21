Who Is Ben Chilwell? Benjamin James Chilwell is an English professional footballer, recognized for his dynamic play as a left-back and left wing-back. His consistent performances have established him as a key figure for both club and country. Currently, he plays for Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, showcasing his defensive solidity and attacking contributions. Chilwell’s breakout moment arrived with Chelsea in 2021 when he played a pivotal role in their UEFA Champions League victory. This triumph solidified his status on the international stage, underscoring his value as a top-tier defender in European football.

Full Name Benjamin James Chilwell Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (181 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Cartia Mallan Net Worth $80 million Nationality English Ethnicity English Education Redborne Upper School and Community College Father Wayne Chilwell Siblings One older brother, one sister

Early Life and Education Born in Milton Keynes, England, Benjamin Chilwell was raised in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, where he discovered an early passion for sports. His father, originally from New Zealand, instilled a competitive spirit, influencing his early athletic pursuits in rugby and cricket alongside football. Chilwell attended Redborne Upper School and Community College, excelling academically while balancing his burgeoning sporting commitments. Although initially considered a more talented cricketer, he ultimately chose to focus on football, joining Leicester City’s academy at age 12.

Notable Relationships In recent years, Ben Chilwell has been publicly linked with Australian model and influencer Cartia Mallan, with their relationship becoming Instagram-official in early 2023. Prior to this, he was connected to several high-profile figures, including Holly Scarfone and Camila Kendra. Chilwell has no children and has focused on his professional career. His personal life, while occasionally in the public eye, remains largely private outside of confirmed relationships.

Career Highlights Ben Chilwell secured a significant career milestone by winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in the 2020–21 season, proving instrumental in their European triumph. His impressive performances as a left-back have consistently earned critical acclaim, establishing him as a top-tier defender. Chilwell also celebrated an FA Cup victory while on loan with Crystal Palace in 2025, adding another major domestic trophy to his achievements. He has represented the England national team, notably reaching the UEFA Euro 2020 final as a key member of the squad.