Kaitlyn Dever: Bio And Career Highlights
Kaitlyn Dever
December 21, 1996
Phoenix, Arizona, US
29 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Kaitlyn Dever?
Kaitlyn Rochelle Dever is an American actress with a distinctive ability to convey complex emotions. Her compelling performances often anchor intense dramatic narratives.
She first gained widespread recognition for her role in the 2019 Netflix miniseries Unbelievable, which earned critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. Dever then solidified her standing with the Hulu miniseries Dopesick.
|Full Name
|Kaitlyn Rochelle Dever
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 2 inches (157 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Dallas Young Actors Studio
|Father
|Tim Dever
|Mother
|Kathy Dever
|Siblings
|Mady Dever, Jane Dever
Early Life and Education
A focus on family marked Kaitlyn Dever’s early years in Phoenix, Arizona, where her parents, Tim and Kathy, were ice skating coaches. Her father, Tim, even voiced Barney the Dinosaur for a time.
Her interest in performing arts blossomed around age five, leading to enrollment in an acting school. She later trained at the Dallas Young Actors Studio.
Notable Relationships
Kaitlyn Dever has maintained a private personal life, with her relationship status generally reported as single. While previous rumors connected her to actor Ansel Elgort, these remain unconfirmed.
She has no children and has not publicly confirmed any long-term romantic partnerships in recent years, preferring to keep such details out of the spotlight.
Career Highlights
Kaitlyn Dever’s breakthrough role arrived with the 2019 Netflix miniseries Unbelievable, where her portrayal of Marie Adler garnered a Golden Globe nomination. She continued her critical success with the Hulu limited series Dopesick, earning both Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her work.
Beyond her acclaimed dramatic roles, Dever also showcased her versatility in the Olivia Wilde-directed comedy Booksmart. She is also one half of the musical duo Devers (formerly Beulahbelle) with her sister Mady.
Signature Quote
“I want to play characters that people want to see, that are honest, that are raw, and that are real.”
