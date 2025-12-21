Who Is Chris Evert? Christine Marie Evert is an American professional tennis player renowned for her steely concentration and graceful, consistent baseline game. Her calm demeanor on court earned her the nickname “Ice Maiden.” Her breakout moment arrived in 1971, when as a 16-year-old amateur, she reached the US Open semifinals. This performance captivated audiences and announced her arrival on the world stage, quickly becoming a crowd favorite.

Full Name Christine Marie Evert Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education St. Thomas Aquinas High School Father James Andrew Evert Mother Jeanne Colette Evert Siblings Jeanne Evert, John Evert, Drew Evert, Clare Evert-Shane Kids Alexander Mill, Nicholas Mill, Colton Mill

Early Life and Education Growing up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Chris Evert was immersed in tennis from a young age due to her father, Jimmy Evert, a professional tennis coach. He taught all five of his children the fundamentals on public clay courts. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, graduating in 1973, while her remarkable talent was already making waves in the professional tennis circuit.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Chris Evert’s life, including an engagement to tennis star Jimmy Connors in 1974, which generated considerable media attention. She was married three times: to John Lloyd from 1979 to 1987, Andy Mill from 1988 to 2006, and Greg Norman from 2008 to 2009. Evert shares three sons, Alexander, Nicholas, and Colton, with her former husband Andy Mill. She currently maintains a private personal life.

Career Highlights Chris Evert’s career is highlighted by her 18 Grand Slam singles championships, including a record seven French Open titles and a joint-record six US Open titles. She amassed 157 singles titles over her career, a testament to her consistent dominance. Her remarkable consistency is underscored by winning at least one Grand Slam singles title for a record 13 consecutive years, from 1974 through 1986. Evert also holds a WTA Tour record for career winning percentage on clay courts. Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995, Evert was also named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year four times. She later transitioned into a respected role as an ESPN tennis analyst.