Who Is Jane Fonda? Jane Seymour Fonda is an American actress and activist known for her sustained presence and fearless reinvention across six decades in film and television. She consistently brings a powerful, intelligent energy to her diverse roles. Her breakout moment arrived with the 1965 Western comedy Cat Ballou, where her spirited portrayal of a schoolmarm-turned-outlaw captivated audiences. The film earned five Oscar nominations and cemented her status as a major star.

Full Name Jane Seymour Fonda Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Vassar College Father Henry Fonda Mother Frances Ford Seymour Siblings Peter Fonda, Frances de Villers Brokaw Kids Vanessa Vadim, Troy Garity, Mary Williams

Early Life and Education A complex family history shaped Jane Fonda’s early years, born in New York City to acclaimed actor Henry Fonda and socialite Frances Ford Seymour. Her mother’s tragic suicide when Fonda was 12 deeply impacted her. She attended Greenwich Academy and the Emma Willard School before enrolling at Vassar College, later studying art in Paris, and ultimately finding her calling under the tutelage of renowned acting coach Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jane Fonda’s life, including three marriages: French director Roger Vadim (1965-1973), activist Tom Hayden (1973-1990), and media mogul Ted Turner (1991-2001). Fonda shares a daughter, Vanessa Vadim, with Roger Vadim, and a son, Troy Garity, with Tom Hayden; she also informally adopted Mary Williams. Currently, Fonda is not in a romantic relationship.

Career Highlights Jane Fonda’s filmography includes a remarkable range of acclaimed performances across many genres, earning her two Academy Awards for Best Actress. She won for her roles in the thriller Klute (1971) and the Vietnam War drama Coming Home (1978). Beyond acting, Fonda revolutionized the fitness industry with her 1982 release, Jane Fonda’s Workout, which became the highest-selling pre-recorded video cassette of its time and spawned a successful empire of exercise media. To date, she has also co-founded the Hollywood Women’s Political Committee and the Women’s Media Center, advocating for social and environmental causes throughout her career.