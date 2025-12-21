Who Is Ray Romano? Raymond Albert Romano is an American actor and comedian, known for his relatable observational humor. He consistently turns everyday family dynamics into widely appreciated comedy. He first gained widespread public attention starring in the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, a role that earned him critical acclaim and made him one of television’s highest-paid actors.

Full Name Raymond Albert Romano Gender Male Height 6 feet 1.5 inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Hillcrest High School, Queens College Father Albert Romano Mother Luciana Fortini Siblings Richard Romano, Robert Romano Kids Alexandra Romano, Matthew Romano, Gregory Romano, Joseph Romano

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment shaped Ray Romano’s early years in Queens, New York City, where his father, Albert Romano, worked as a real estate agent and engineer, and his mother, Luciana Fortini, was a piano teacher. He attended Our Lady Queen of Martyrs for elementary and middle school, later graduating from Hillcrest High School in 1975, and briefly studied accounting at Queens College before pursuing comedy.

Notable Relationships Ray Romano has been married to Anna Scarpulla since 1987, a long-term partnership that has often inspired his comedic material. They met while working at the same bank. The couple shares four children: daughter Alexandra, twin sons Matthew and Gregory, and son Joseph. Their enduring marriage is a testament to shared values and mutual support.

Career Highlights Ray Romano achieved immense success starring as Raymond Barone in the acclaimed sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, which ran for nine seasons and earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Beyond live-action, he lent his distinctive voice to Manny the woolly mammoth in the highly successful Ice Age animated film franchise, further expanding his reach to global audiences. Romano has also been involved in various charitable causes, including Parkinson’s disease research. His career also includes roles in the TNT dramedy Men of a Certain Age and critically praised films such as The Big Sick and The Irishman.