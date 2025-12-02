Happy birthday to Britney Spears , Aaron Rodgers , and Lucy Liu ! December 2 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Actress Britney Spears, 44 An American singer, songwriter, and dancer, Britney Spears became a global sensation with her 1999 debut album, ...Baby One More Time. She is widely credited for reviving the teen pop genre and influencing a generation of artists. Spears later secured a Grammy Award for her hit single "Toxic" and published her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Britney Spears was an accomplished gymnast and competed in state-level competitions.

#2 Football Player Aaron Rodgers, 42 Known for his exceptional arm talent, American professional football quarterback Aaron Rodgers has consistently been one of the NFL's most dominant players. He led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl XLV victory and earned four NFL Most Valuable Player awards. Rodgers also holds the league's all-time best career passer rating.



Little-known fact: Rodgers considered quitting football for law school after receiving no Division I scholarship offers out of high school.

#3 Actress and Producer Lucy Liu, 57 With a distinctive intensity and versatile appeal, American actress Lucy Liu rose to prominence for her compelling performances across film and television. She is widely recognized as a trailblazer for Asian American representation in Hollywood, consistently delivering memorable characters.



Liu earned an Emmy nomination for her breakthrough role as Ling Woo in Ally McBeal and captivated audiences in the Charlie's Angels films, while also showcasing her dramatic range in Kill Bill: Volume 1. She further extended her career with the hit series Elementary.



Little-known fact: Lucy Liu began creating mixed media art when she was 16 years old, and her work has been exhibited in galleries internationally.

#4 Singer and Pianist Charlie Puth, 34 An American singer-songwriter and record producer, Charlie Puth is recognized for his perfect pitch and infectious pop compositions. His career launched from YouTube covers to global stardom with the co-written hit “See You Again.”



Beyond his multi-platinum singles and albums like Voicenotes, Puth has earned multiple Grammy nominations and is also noted for his work as a producer for other artists. He married Brooke Sansone in 2024 and is expecting his first child.



Little-known fact: When Charlie Puth was two years old, a dog bite incident left a permanent and distinctive scar on his right eyebrow.

#5 Rapper and Chef Action Bronson, 42 Known for his charismatic personality and culinary-inspired rhymes, Action Bronson is an American rapper, chef, and television host from Queens, New York. Ariyan Arslani first gained widespread recognition with his 2015 major-label album Mr. Wonderful and for hosting the popular food series Fuck, That's Delicious.



Little-known fact: Before his rapping career took off, Action Bronson was a respected gourmet chef who hosted his own online cooking show, Action in the Kitchen.

#6 Singer and Producer Nelly Furtado, 47 Hailing from Victoria, British Columbia, Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado captivated global audiences with her genre-bending music and powerful vocals. Her debut album, Whoa, Nelly!, launched her to stardom, earning a Grammy for "I'm Like a Bird."



Nelly Furtado has since released chart-topping albums like Loose and Mi Plan, showcasing her versatility in pop, R&B, and Latin styles.



Little-known fact: Nelly Furtado began performing and singing in Portuguese at age four, reflecting her deep cultural roots.

#7 Actor and Comedian Joe Lo Truglio, 55 American actor and comedian Joe Lo Truglio is celebrated for his quirky comedic style and memorable character roles. He gained prominence as Charles Boyle on the acclaimed series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and was an original member of the influential sketch comedy troupe The State.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing comedy, Joe Lo Truglio was intensely obsessed with the movie Jaws and even drew hundreds of sharks.

#8 Politician Deb Haaland, 65 Blending a deep commitment to public service with her Indigenous heritage, Deb Haaland emerged as a groundbreaking American politician. As the first Native American woman elected to the US Congress in 2018, she further made history by becoming the first Native American Cabinet Secretary, leading the Department of the Interior. Haaland also founded a small business producing Pueblo Salsa during her early career.



Little-known fact: Before enrolling in college at age 28, she started a small business producing and canning Pueblo Salsa.

#9 Actress Daniela Ruah, 42 An American and Portuguese actress, Daniela Ruah is best known for her dynamic portrayal of Special Agent Kensi Blye in the popular CBS series NCIS: Los Angeles. Her career includes early work in Portuguese telenovelas and a win on Portugal's version of Dancing with the Stars.



Ruah has also showcased her talent as a director, leading episodes across the NCIS franchise. She often balances her professional life with family commitments.



Little-known fact: Daniela Ruah has a distinctive birthmark in her right eye called Nevus of Ota, giving it a unique blackish/brown appearance.

#10 Figure Skater Ilia Malinin, 21 Redefining men’s figure skating, American competitive skater Ilia Malinin is renowned for his innovative jumps and consistent gold-medal performances. A two-time World champion, he made history in 2022 by landing the first quadruple Axel in competition. Malinin also holds multiple Grand Prix Final titles and is often called the "Quad God."



Little-known fact: His parents initially did not want him to pursue figure skating professionally, having experienced the competitive demands themselves.