Nelly Furtado smiling at an event, wearing a shimmering sequin dress and dangling earrings.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Nelly Furtado

Born

December 2, 1978

Birthplace

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Age

47 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Nelly Furtado?

Nelly Kim Furtado is a Canadian singer and songwriter recognized for her versatile musical style and genre experimentation. Her dynamic vocal range allows her to blend pop, R&B, and world music with ease.

She first gained widespread attention with her debut album, Whoa, Nelly! in 2000, which became a critical and commercial success. The album spawned two top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the hit “I’m Like a Bird.”

Full NameNelly Kim Furtado
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 2 inches (157 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$40 million
NationalityCanadian
EthnicityPortuguese
EducationMount Douglas Secondary School
FatherAntónio José Furtado
MotherMaria Manuela Furtado
SiblingsMichael Anthony, Lisa Anne
KidsNevis Gahunia

Early Life and Education

A working-class Portuguese household in Victoria, British Columbia, shaped Nelly Furtado’s early life. Her parents, António José Furtado and Maria Manuela Furtado, immigrated from the Azores, instilling a strong work ethic.

Furtado attended Mount Douglas Secondary School, and by age four, she was already singing in Portuguese, later learning several instruments.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Nelly Furtado’s personal life, including a long-term relationship with Jasper Gahunia. She later married sound engineer Demacio Castellon in 2008.

Furtado shares a daughter, Nevis Gahunia, with Gahunia. She and Castellon separated in 2016.

Career Highlights

Nelly Furtado’s debut album, Whoa, Nelly!, launched her into international fame, earning her a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for the single “I’m Like a Bird.” Her third studio album, Loose, became her best-selling work, moving over 10 million copies worldwide and yielding multiple number-one singles.

Furtado also founded her own record label, Nelstar, releasing her Spanish-language album Mi Plan, which earned a Latin Grammy Award. To date, she has sold more than 45 million records, showcasing her global reach.

Signature Quote

“I just love creating. I don’t care what anyone thinks. It’s what fulfills me.”

