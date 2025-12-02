Nelly Furtado: Bio And Career Highlights
Nelly Furtado
December 2, 1978
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
47 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Nelly Furtado?
Nelly Kim Furtado is a Canadian singer and songwriter recognized for her versatile musical style and genre experimentation. Her dynamic vocal range allows her to blend pop, R&B, and world music with ease.
She first gained widespread attention with her debut album, Whoa, Nelly! in 2000, which became a critical and commercial success. The album spawned two top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the hit “I’m Like a Bird.”
|Full Name
|Nelly Kim Furtado
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 2 inches (157 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$40 million
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Portuguese
|Education
|Mount Douglas Secondary School
|Father
|António José Furtado
|Mother
|Maria Manuela Furtado
|Siblings
|Michael Anthony, Lisa Anne
|Kids
|Nevis Gahunia
Early Life and Education
A working-class Portuguese household in Victoria, British Columbia, shaped Nelly Furtado’s early life. Her parents, António José Furtado and Maria Manuela Furtado, immigrated from the Azores, instilling a strong work ethic.
Furtado attended Mount Douglas Secondary School, and by age four, she was already singing in Portuguese, later learning several instruments.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Nelly Furtado’s personal life, including a long-term relationship with Jasper Gahunia. She later married sound engineer Demacio Castellon in 2008.
Furtado shares a daughter, Nevis Gahunia, with Gahunia. She and Castellon separated in 2016.
Career Highlights
Nelly Furtado’s debut album, Whoa, Nelly!, launched her into international fame, earning her a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for the single “I’m Like a Bird.” Her third studio album, Loose, became her best-selling work, moving over 10 million copies worldwide and yielding multiple number-one singles.
Furtado also founded her own record label, Nelstar, releasing her Spanish-language album Mi Plan, which earned a Latin Grammy Award. To date, she has sold more than 45 million records, showcasing her global reach.
Signature Quote
“I just love creating. I don’t care what anyone thinks. It’s what fulfills me.”
