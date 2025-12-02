Daniela Ruah smiling with long curly hair and makeup, wearing a light-colored top in a bright indoor setting.

Daniela Ruah

Born

December 2, 1983

Died
Birthplace

Boston, Massachusetts, US

Age

42 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Daniela Ruah?

Daniela Sofia Korn Ruah is an American and Portuguese actress, recognizable for her distinctive eye and compelling screen presence. Her roles often blend strength with nuanced emotional depth.

She first captivated audiences as Special Agent Kensi Blye on the hit series NCIS: Los Angeles. The show’s long run solidified Ruah as a prominent figure in action drama.

Full NameDaniela Sofia Korn Ruah
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$8 million
NationalityAmerican, Portuguese
EthnicitySephardi Jewish, Ashkenazi Jewish
EducationLondon Metropolitan University, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute
FatherDr. Moisés Carlos Bentes Ruah
MotherCatarina Lia Azancot Korn
SiblingsMark Alexander Sechter Ruah
KidsRiver Isaac Ruah Olsen, Sierra Esther Ruah Olsen

Early Life and Education

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Daniela Ruah’s early childhood was rooted in a family where her father was an ENT surgeon and her mother an otologist. Her parents, both from Portugal, moved the family back there when Ruah was five years old.

She attended St. Julian’s School in Carcavelos, Portugal, before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Performing Arts from London Metropolitan University. Later, she honed her craft at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City.

Notable Relationships

Daniela Ruah is currently married to David Paul Olsen, a stuntman whom she met through his brother and her NCIS: Los Angeles co-star, Eric Christian Olsen. Their on-set connection blossomed, leading to their marriage in Portugal.

The couple shares two children, a son named River Isaac Ruah Olsen and a daughter named Sierra Esther Ruah Olsen. Ruah frequently shares glimpses of their family life, balancing her career with motherhood.

Career Highlights

Daniela Ruah soared to international fame portraying Special Agent Kensi Blye on the long-running CBS series NCIS: Los Angeles. Her role spanned 14 seasons and over 300 episodes, establishing her as a beloved figure in crime drama.

Beyond acting, Ruah has expanded her professional repertoire by directing multiple episodes within the NCIS franchise. She has helmed episodes for NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai’i, showcasing her versatility behind the camera.

Signature Quote

“My main goal, when I started acting, was to show as much versatility as possible because I like playing diverse roles.”

