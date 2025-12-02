Who Is Daniela Ruah? Daniela Sofia Korn Ruah is an American and Portuguese actress, recognizable for her distinctive eye and compelling screen presence. Her roles often blend strength with nuanced emotional depth. She first captivated audiences as Special Agent Kensi Blye on the hit series NCIS: Los Angeles. The show’s long run solidified Ruah as a prominent figure in action drama.

Full Name Daniela Sofia Korn Ruah Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American, Portuguese Ethnicity Sephardi Jewish, Ashkenazi Jewish Education London Metropolitan University, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Father Dr. Moisés Carlos Bentes Ruah Mother Catarina Lia Azancot Korn Siblings Mark Alexander Sechter Ruah Kids River Isaac Ruah Olsen, Sierra Esther Ruah Olsen

Early Life and Education Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Daniela Ruah’s early childhood was rooted in a family where her father was an ENT surgeon and her mother an otologist. Her parents, both from Portugal, moved the family back there when Ruah was five years old. She attended St. Julian’s School in Carcavelos, Portugal, before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Performing Arts from London Metropolitan University. Later, she honed her craft at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City.

Notable Relationships Daniela Ruah is currently married to David Paul Olsen, a stuntman whom she met through his brother and her NCIS: Los Angeles co-star, Eric Christian Olsen. Their on-set connection blossomed, leading to their marriage in Portugal. The couple shares two children, a son named River Isaac Ruah Olsen and a daughter named Sierra Esther Ruah Olsen. Ruah frequently shares glimpses of their family life, balancing her career with motherhood.

Career Highlights Daniela Ruah soared to international fame portraying Special Agent Kensi Blye on the long-running CBS series NCIS: Los Angeles. Her role spanned 14 seasons and over 300 episodes, establishing her as a beloved figure in crime drama. Beyond acting, Ruah has expanded her professional repertoire by directing multiple episodes within the NCIS franchise. She has helmed episodes for NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai’i, showcasing her versatility behind the camera.