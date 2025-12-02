Who Is Joe Lo Truglio? Joseph Vincent Lo Truglio is an American actor and comedian, widely recognized for his amiable goofiness and versatile character work. He has built a career adeptly navigating both sketch comedy and mainstream television. His breakout role as Charles Boyle on the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine garnered critical praise and a devoted fanbase. The show’s widespread popularity solidified his presence in network comedy.

Full Name Joseph Vincent Lo Truglio Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), 150 pounds (68 kg) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American, Irish American Education Coconut Creek High School, New York University Father Joseph Lo Truglio Mother Helen Lynch Truglio Siblings Brian N. Lo Truglio Kids Eli

Early Life and Education Born in Ozone Park, Queens, New York City, Joseph Lo Truglio grew up in Margate, Florida, with Italian and Irish heritage. His family encouraged a budding interest in creative pursuits and movies from a young age. He attended Coconut Creek High School before enrolling in New York University’s film school, where he co-founded a sketch comedy group, laying the groundwork for his future career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Joe Lo Truglio married actress Beth Dover in 2014, after they co-starred in projects like Burning Love and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Their professional collaborations often intertwined with their personal lives. The couple welcomed their son, Eli, in 2016. Lo Truglio and Dover continue their marriage, maintaining a public presence while balancing family life.

Career Highlights Joseph Lo Truglio achieved widespread recognition for his portrayal of Charles Boyle in the critically acclaimed television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which aired for eight successful seasons. He also gained early fame as a founding member of the influential MTV sketch comedy series The State. Beyond his live-action roles, Lo Truglio has lent his distinctive voice to several video games, including Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and The Warriors, further showcasing his versatility as a performer.