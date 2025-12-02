Who Is Charlie Puth? Charles Otto Puth Jr. is an American singer-songwriter and record producer, known for his multi-instrumental talent and knack for crafting catchy pop melodies. He seamlessly blends pop, R&B, and soul into his distinctive sound. His breakout moment arrived with the 2015 co-written and co-performed track “See You Again” alongside Wiz Khalifa. This emotive ballad, a tribute for Furious 7, topped charts worldwide and earned him significant Grammy nominations.

Full Name Charles Otto Puth Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School, Manhattan School of Music Pre-College, Berklee College of Music Father Charles Otto Puth Sr. Mother Debra Puth Siblings Stephen Puth, Mikaela Puth

Early Life and Education Charlie Puth developed an early passion for music in Rumson, New Jersey, where his mother, a music teacher, began teaching him piano at age four. His father also introduced him to classic R&B artists like Marvin Gaye. He cultivated his skills further by studying jazz at age ten and later attended the Manhattan School of Music Pre-College as a jazz piano major. Puth eventually graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2013, majoring in music production and engineering.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Brooke Sansone, Charlie Puth formalized their long-standing friendship by tying the knot on September 7, 2024. Their relationship became public in late 2022, following earlier rumored links with figures such as Selena Gomez and Charlotte Lawrence. Puth and Sansone are expecting their first child, a joyful announcement made in October 2025. The couple often attends public events together, celebrating their journey from family friends to spouses.

Career Highlights Charlie Puth has consistently delivered chart-topping hits, including his diamond-certified collaboration “See You Again” and multi-platinum singles such as “Attention” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” His albums, Nine Track Mind, Voicenotes, and Charlie, have all achieved global streaming success and high chart positions. Beyond his artistry, Puth first gained exposure by uploading song covers to his CharliesVlogs YouTube channel in 2009, eventually signing with Ellen DeGeneres’s label. He has also co-written and produced numerous tracks for other artists, including Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s hit “Stay.” His efforts have garnered four Grammy nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, and a Golden Globe nomination, solidifying Puth as a fixture in modern pop music.