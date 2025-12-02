Who Is Ilia Malinin? Ilia Malinin is an American competitive figure skater, celebrated for his groundbreaking technical prowess and innovative approach to the sport. His performances blend daring athleticism with a modern artistry that captivates audiences worldwide. He burst into global recognition in September 2022 by becoming the first skater to successfully land a quadruple Axel in competition. This historic jump, long deemed impossible, solidified his reputation as an innovator and earned him the nickname “Quad God.”

Full Name Ilia Malinin Gender Male Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Dating Anna Stratinsky Net Worth $1 million to $3 million Nationality American Education George C. Marshall High School, George Mason University Father Roman Skorniakov Mother Tatiana Malinina Siblings Liza Malinin

Early Life and Education Born in Fairfax, Virginia, Ilia Malinin’s early life was steeped in figure skating, influenced by his parents, Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skorniakov, both former Olympic skaters for Uzbekistan. They coached him from a young age, though initially viewing his interest as a hobby rather than a career path. He attended George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church, Virginia, graduating in 2023, where physics was reportedly a favorite subject. Malinin currently balances his elite training with part-time studies at George Mason University.

Notable Relationships Ilia Malinin is currently in a relationship with Anna Stratinsky, a fellow figure skater whose father also competed internationally. The couple made their relationship public in early 2024 through social media posts. Stratinsky, like Malinin, hails from a family with a strong Russian figure skating background. No children have been publicly announced by the couple.

Career Highlights Ilia Malinin redefined figure skating in September 2022 by becoming the first and only athlete to land a quadruple Axel in international competition. This monumental feat, a jump requiring four and a half rotations, was long considered unattainable. Malinin has since secured multiple major titles, including the 2024 and 2025 World Championships and two Grand Prix Final championships. He also launched a line of sportswear under his “Quadg0d” moniker. To date, he holds current world junior records and the senior record for the men’s free skate, consistently pushing the technical boundaries of the sport.