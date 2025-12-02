Who Is Action Bronson? Action Bronson is an American rapper, chef, and television host known for his distinctive voice and vivid, food-centric lyrics. Hailing from Queens, New York, he blends East Coast hip hop with his culinary background. His breakout moment arrived with the independent release of his debut album, Dr. Lecter, in 2011, quickly establishing his unique style and earning him underground acclaim. Bronson later expanded his presence significantly by hosting the popular Viceland series Fuck, That’s Delicious.

Full Name Action Bronson Gender Male Relationship Status In a relationship Net Worth $17 million Nationality American Ethnicity Albanian American, Jewish American Education Bayside High School

Early Life and Education A multicultural home in Flushing, Queens, shaped Ariyan Arslani’s early years, raised by an Albanian Muslim father and an American Jewish mother. He spent significant time immersed in his father’s Mediterranean restaurant kitchen.

He attended Bayside High School, graduating in 2002, and briefly pursued culinary school before an injury shifted his focus entirely to his passion for rapping.

Notable Relationships Action Bronson keeps much of his personal life private. He has two children from a previous relationship and welcomed a son with his current girlfriend in November 2019.

He remains in a committed relationship, frequently sharing glimpses of his family life through social media, though specific details about his partner are kept largely out of the public eye.

Career Highlights Action Bronson first gained significant musical traction with his critically acclaimed debut studio album, Dr. Lecter, released independently in 2011. This was followed by mixtapes like Rare Chandeliers and the successful major-label debut Mr. Wonderful in 2015, which reached number seven on the US Billboard 200 chart. Beyond music, Bronson launched a prominent television career, most notably hosting the food travel series Fuck, That’s Delicious on Viceland. He also starred in The Untitled Action Bronson Show and had cameo roles in films such as The Irishman and The King of Staten Island.