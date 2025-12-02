Action Bronson with a full red beard and gray shirt performing on stage during a live music event.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Action Bronson

Born

December 2, 1983

Died
Birthplace

Flushing, Queens, US

Age

42 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Action Bronson?

Action Bronson is an American rapper, chef, and television host known for his distinctive voice and vivid, food-centric lyrics. Hailing from Queens, New York, he blends East Coast hip hop with his culinary background.

His breakout moment arrived with the independent release of his debut album, Dr. Lecter, in 2011, quickly establishing his unique style and earning him underground acclaim. Bronson later expanded his presence significantly by hosting the popular Viceland series Fuck, That’s Delicious.

Full NameAction Bronson
GenderMale
Relationship StatusIn a relationship
Net Worth$17 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAlbanian American, Jewish American
EducationBayside High School

Early Life and Education

A multicultural home in Flushing, Queens, shaped Ariyan Arslani’s early years, raised by an Albanian Muslim father and an American Jewish mother. He spent significant time immersed in his father’s Mediterranean restaurant kitchen.
He attended Bayside High School, graduating in 2002, and briefly pursued culinary school before an injury shifted his focus entirely to his passion for rapping.

Notable Relationships

Action Bronson keeps much of his personal life private. He has two children from a previous relationship and welcomed a son with his current girlfriend in November 2019.
He remains in a committed relationship, frequently sharing glimpses of his family life through social media, though specific details about his partner are kept largely out of the public eye.

Career Highlights

Action Bronson first gained significant musical traction with his critically acclaimed debut studio album, Dr. Lecter, released independently in 2011. This was followed by mixtapes like Rare Chandeliers and the successful major-label debut Mr. Wonderful in 2015, which reached number seven on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Beyond music, Bronson launched a prominent television career, most notably hosting the food travel series Fuck, That’s Delicious on Viceland. He also starred in The Untitled Action Bronson Show and had cameo roles in films such as The Irishman and The King of Staten Island.

Signature Quote

“I’m a piece of work, man. I will do what I want, at all times, always. Nobody’s going to persuade me one way or another.”

