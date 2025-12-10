Happy birthday to Joe Burrow , Kang Daniel , and Teyana Taylor ! December 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Football Player Joe Burrow, 29 Renowned for his exceptional poise, American professional football quarterback Joseph Lee Burrow transformed the Cincinnati Bengals into a Super Bowl contender. He first achieved national recognition leading LSU to a National Championship and winning the Heisman Trophy.



Little-known fact: Before his football career, Joseph Lee Burrow was also a standout basketball player, earning first-team all-state honors as a point guard in high school.

#2 Singer and Entrepreneur Kang Daniel, 29 South Korean singer-songwriter and actor Kang Daniel rose to prominence as the first-place winner of Produce 101 Season 2. He transitioned to a successful solo career, releasing chart-topping albums and starring in the Disney+ series Rookie Cops.



Little-known fact: He legally changed his birth name from Kang Eui-geon to Kang Daniel because many found his original name difficult to pronounce.

#3 Singer and Actress Teyana Taylor, 35 Renowned for her dynamic artistry, American singer and actress Teyana Taylor first gained national attention on MTV's My Super Sweet 16. She is widely celebrated for her impactful music career and breakthrough acting roles. Taylor also choreographed Beyoncé's 2006 hit "Ring the Alarm" music video.



Little-known fact: At age nine, Teyana Taylor developed a passion for music, showcasing her talent in local competitions.

#4 Actor and Director Kenneth Branagh, 65 Renowned for his dynamic stage and screen presence, British actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh has captivated audiences worldwide. He is celebrated for his extensive work directing and starring in Shakespearean adaptations, including Henry V and Hamlet. Branagh also won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his highly personal film Belfast.



Little-known fact: Kenneth Branagh gained early prominence in his native Northern Ireland, starring as Billy in the BBC's "Billy Plays" from 1982–1984.

#5 Actress and Singer Raven-Symoné, 40 Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman-Maday is an American actress, singer, and director known for her vibrant personality. She first captivated audiences as a child star on The Cosby Show before achieving widespread fame with her eponymous Disney Channel series That's So Raven.

Her career extends to multiple studio albums, hit movie soundtracks like The Cheetah Girls, and executive producing her current series Raven's Home.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Raven-Symoné started modeling as an infant and appeared in ads for brands like Jell-O and Ritz crackers.

#6 Chef and Author Bobby Flay, 61 An American celebrity chef and television personality, Bobby Flay is celebrated for his innovative Southwestern cuisine and charismatic on-screen presence. He has opened numerous acclaimed restaurants, written best-selling cookbooks, and become a fixture on Food Network. Flay also holds the distinction of being the first chef with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Little-known fact: When he was eight years old, Bobby Flay asked for an Easy-Bake Oven for Christmas, a request his father initially countered with a G.I. Joe.

#7 Actress Melissa Roxburgh, 33 Known for her compelling presence, Canadian actress Melissa Roxburgh rose to prominence with her lead role as Michaela Stone in the hit supernatural drama series Manifest. She has also appeared in major films like Star Trek Beyond, showcasing her versatility across genres. Roxburgh has also ventured into directing.



Little-known fact: Melissa Roxburgh initially aspired to pursue a career in journalism.

#8 Baseball Player Carlos Rodón, 33 An American professional baseball pitcher, Carlos Rodón rose to prominence with his dominant left-handed pitching and a memorable no-hitter in 2021. He has garnered three MLB All-Star selections throughout his career. Rodón currently plays for the New York Yankees.



Little-known fact: Despite being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011, Carlos Rodón declined the offer to instead pursue a college education at North Carolina State University.

#9 Drummer Meg White, 51 An American musician and actress, Meg White achieved international fame as the distinctive drummer for the rock duo The White Stripes. She is known for her minimalistic yet powerful playing style that defined the band's sound. White earned six Grammy Awards with the group and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a world-renowned drummer, Meg White worked as a chef after graduating from high school.

#10 Basketball Player Tacko Fall, 30 Renowned for his towering presence, Senegalese professional basketball player Tacko Fall became a beloved figure in the NBA. He is best known for his time with the Boston Celtics, where his unique stature and engaging personality captivated fans.



Beyond his on-court impact, Fall also set NBA Draft Combine records, showcasing his extraordinary physical attributes to the world.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to basketball, Tacko Fall originally preferred playing soccer in his youth.