Who Is Tacko Fall? Elhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall is a Senegalese professional basketball player, widely recognized for his towering stature and gentle demeanor. His impressive height makes him one of the tallest athletes in the sport. Fall’s breakout moment came when he became an immediate fan favorite during his time with the Boston Celtics, captivating audiences with his unique presence on the court and infectious personality.

Full Name Elhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall Gender Male Height 7 feet 6 inches (229 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality Senegalese Ethnicity African American Education University Of Central Florida Mother Marianne Diop Sene

Early Life and Education A focus on family shaped Tacko Fall’s early years in Dakar, Senegal, where he was raised by his mother, Marianne Diop Sene. He stood out for his exceptional height from a young age, initially preferring soccer over basketball. He moved to the United States at age 16, attending Jamie’s House Charter School in Houston, Texas, and later Liberty Christian Prep in Tavares, Florida. Fall then pursued a degree in Computer Science while playing college basketball for the University of Central Florida.

Notable Relationships Tacko Fall has largely maintained a private personal life, with public records indicating a focus on his burgeoning basketball career. Sources suggest he has remained single, dedicating his efforts to professional pursuits. His journey from Senegal to the NBA has been a testament to personal and professional dedication, with no public romantic relationships reported to date.

Career Highlights Across his professional basketball career, Tacko Fall became a fan favorite, known for his towering presence and enthusiastic play. He gained significant attention during his tenure with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Fall also made history by setting all-time NBA Draft Combine records for tallest height in shoes, longest wingspan, and highest standing reach, solidifying his unique physical attributes in the sport.