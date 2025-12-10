Tacko Fall wearing Cleveland Cavaliers uniform on the basketball court during an NBA game.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Tacko Fall

Born

December 10, 1995

Birthplace

Dakar, Senegal

Age

29 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Tacko Fall?

Elhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall is a Senegalese professional basketball player, widely recognized for his towering stature and gentle demeanor. His impressive height makes him one of the tallest athletes in the sport.

Fall’s breakout moment came when he became an immediate fan favorite during his time with the Boston Celtics, captivating audiences with his unique presence on the court and infectious personality.

Full NameElhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall
GenderMale
Height7 feet 6 inches (229 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$5 million
NationalitySenegalese
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationUniversity Of Central Florida
MotherMarianne Diop Sene

Early Life and Education

A focus on family shaped Tacko Fall’s early years in Dakar, Senegal, where he was raised by his mother, Marianne Diop Sene. He stood out for his exceptional height from a young age, initially preferring soccer over basketball.

He moved to the United States at age 16, attending Jamie’s House Charter School in Houston, Texas, and later Liberty Christian Prep in Tavares, Florida. Fall then pursued a degree in Computer Science while playing college basketball for the University of Central Florida.

Notable Relationships

Tacko Fall has largely maintained a private personal life, with public records indicating a focus on his burgeoning basketball career. Sources suggest he has remained single, dedicating his efforts to professional pursuits.

His journey from Senegal to the NBA has been a testament to personal and professional dedication, with no public romantic relationships reported to date.

Career Highlights

Across his professional basketball career, Tacko Fall became a fan favorite, known for his towering presence and enthusiastic play. He gained significant attention during his tenure with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fall also made history by setting all-time NBA Draft Combine records for tallest height in shoes, longest wingspan, and highest standing reach, solidifying his unique physical attributes in the sport.

Signature Quote

“Being able to make it to the NBA was a life dream that I was able to do and I feel like I made it possible for kids from back home to dream big.”

