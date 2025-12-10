Who Is Kang Daniel? Kang Daniel is a charismatic South Korean singer-songwriter and actor, known for his captivating stage presence and powerful performances. He consistently connects with global audiences through his distinct musical style. He first rose to fame as the first-place winner of Produce 101 Season 2, becoming the beloved center of the temporary boy group Wanna One. His memorable performances and “thigh dance” quickly became iconic.

Full Name Kang Daniel Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Peniel High School of the Arts, GED Certification, Kyung Hee Cyber University

Early Life and Education Raised by his mother in Busan, Kang Daniel initially struggled with financial difficulties in his youth. He found an early passion for dance, joining a b-boy club in middle school. He later pursued a modern dance major at Peniel International High School of the Arts before obtaining his GED. Kang Daniel then furthered his education by studying Applied Music at Kyung Hee Cyber University.

Notable Relationships Over a year, Kang Daniel was publicly linked to Jihyo, the leader of the K-pop girl group TWICE. Their relationship garnered significant media attention after being confirmed in August 2019. The couple ultimately ended their relationship in November 2020, citing busy schedules. Daniel currently remains single and has no children.

Career Highlights Kang Daniel’s music career took off as the undisputed winner of Produce 101 Season 2, leading to his debut with the immensely popular project group Wanna One. His solo debut album, Color on Me, later shattered first-day and first-week sales records for a solo artist in South Korea. He notably established his own agency, Konnect Entertainment, in 2019 to manage his solo activities, also expanding into acting with the Disney+ series Rookie Cops.