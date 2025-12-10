Who Is Melissa Roxburgh? Canadian actress Melissa Roxburgh commands attention with her strong screen presence and versatile performances. Her work spans both film and television, often exploring complex characters. She first gained widespread recognition for her starring role as Michaela Stone in the supernatural drama series Manifest. The show developed a dedicated fan base, leading to its revival on Netflix for a final season.

Full Name Melissa Roxburgh Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Caucasian Education Simon Fraser University, William Esper Studio Father Cam Roxburgh Mother Shelley Roxburgh Siblings Kristie Roxburgh, Ashley Roxburgh, Matt Roxburgh

Early Life and Education Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Melissa Roxburgh grew up as the second of four children in a family deeply rooted in faith. Her father, Cam Roxburgh, served as a pastor, while her mother, Shelley Walpole, was a retired professional tennis player. She initially pursued a communications degree with a journalism focus at Simon Fraser University, although an early interest in acting led her to also train at the William Esper Studio in New York. Roxburgh later focused fully on her acting career.

Notable Relationships Melissa Roxburgh has maintained a private personal life, though she was linked to actor Andrew Jenkins in 2017 after they met on set. She later reportedly dated her Manifest co-star J.R. Ramirez, with their relationship being publicly speculated from 2020 until their reported breakup in 2023. Roxburgh has no children and has kept her current relationship status private since then, focusing on her career.