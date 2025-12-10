Who Is Raven-Symoné? Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman-Maday is an American actress and singer, renowned for her vibrant screen presence and comedic timing. Her career began early, establishing her as a versatile talent in television and film. She burst into the public eye with her starring role as Raven Baxter in the Disney Channel series That’s So Raven, which became a cultural phenomenon. The show’s success cemented her status as a teen icon and opened doors for diverse representation.

Full Name Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman-Maday Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married to Miranda Maday Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Academy of Art University Father Christopher B. Pearman Mother Lydia Pearman Siblings Blaize Pearman

Early Life and Education Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman-Maday began her entertainment career as an infant model, appearing in advertisements for major brands. Her parents, Christopher and Lydia Pearman, supported her early ventures. The family later moved to Ossining, New York, where she attended Park School, continuing to hone her burgeoning talent. She later pursued an Associate of Arts degree from the Academy of Art University.

Notable Relationships Raven-Symoné married Miranda Maday in June 2020, solidifying a relationship that has been openly shared with fans. Before her marriage, she was in a three-year relationship with model and actress AzMarie Livingston. The couple often discusses their journey, including initial challenges related to their interracial dynamic. Raven-Symoné has no publicly confirmed children.

Career Highlights Raven-Symoné’s acting career took off with her lead role as Raven Baxter in the Disney Channel’s hit series That’s So Raven, which ran from 2003 to 2007. The show became one of the network’s highest-rated programs and spawned a successful spin-off, Raven’s Home. Beyond television, she also released four studio albums and contributed vocals to platinum-selling soundtracks for The Cheetah Girls movies. Her work as a producer and director on Raven’s Home further showcases her evolving impact in entertainment. Throughout her career, she has accumulated five NAACP Image Awards, two Kids’ Choice Awards, and three Young Artist Awards, recognizing her consistent talent.