Who Is Meg White? Megan Martha White is an American musician celebrated for her distinctive, minimalist drumming style. She co-founded The White Stripes, a rock duo that redefined garage rock with its raw energy. Her unique approach to percussion became a hallmark of their sound. The band’s 2001 breakthrough album, White Blood Cells, launched her into international fame. This success cemented her status as a pivotal figure in the 2000s garage rock revival.

Full Name Megan Martha White Gender Female Height 5 feet 5.5 inches (166 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Education Grosse Pointe North High School Father Walter Hackett White Jr. Mother Catherine White Siblings Heather White

Early Life and Education A humble childhood in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, shaped Megan Martha White, who was born on December 10, 1974. Her parents, Catherine and Walter Hackett White Jr., raised her in a normal environment. White attended Grosse Pointe North High School, graduating in 1993, but opted out of college to pursue a career as a chef. This decision foreshadowed her unconventional path into music.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Megan Martha White’s life, including her marriage to fellow musician Jack White from 1996 to 2000. They continued their musical collaboration in The White Stripes even after their divorce. White later married guitarist Jackson Smith in 2009, a union that ended in divorce in 2013. She is currently single and has no public children.

Career Highlights Megan Martha White’s impact on the rock genre is undeniable, primarily as the drummer for The White Stripes. The duo released iconic albums like White Blood Cells and Elephant, selling over 5 million albums worldwide. Their signature song, “Seven Nation Army,” became a global anthem. Her singular drumming style garnered widespread acclaim and led to numerous accolades, including six Grammy Awards. In 2015, Rolling Stone recognized her among their “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time,” and in 2025, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.