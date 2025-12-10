Who Is Carlos Rodón? Carlos Antonio Rodón is an American professional baseball pitcher, recognized for his high-velocity fastball and devastating slider. His commanding presence on the mound defines his powerful pitching style. He first burst into the public eye in 2021 when he pitched a no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox, narrowly missing a perfect game. This dominant performance solidified his reputation as an elite pitcher.

Full Name Carlos Antonio Rodón Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban American Education Holly Springs High School, North Carolina State University Father Carlos Rodón Sr. Mother Julie Rodón Kids Willow, Bo, Silo

Early Life and Education Born in Miami, Florida, Carlos Rodón grew up in a household with strong Cuban roots, as his father immigrated from Cuba and his mother is Cuban American. The family later moved to Holly Springs, North Carolina. He attended Holly Springs High School, excelling on the baseball team and later chose to attend North Carolina State University, where he became an acclaimed collegiate pitcher, leading the Wolfpack to the College World Series.

Notable Relationships Carlos Rodón is married to Ashley Paddock Rodón, with whom he tied the knot in January 2018 during a ceremony in Costa Rica. Ashley has been a vocal supporter of her husband’s career and actively involved in their philanthropic efforts. The couple shares three children: a daughter, Willow, born in 2020, and two sons, Bo, born in 2021, and Silo, born in April 2023. They co-founded The Carlos Rodón Foundation, inspired by their family experiences.

Career Highlights Carlos Rodón’s career as a professional baseball pitcher includes three MLB All-Star selections, a testament to his consistent performance. He made a significant impact by pitching a no-hitter in 2021 while playing for the Chicago White Sox. Beyond the field, Rodón, alongside his wife Ashley, co-founded The Carlos Rodón Foundation, launching The Willow Grant. This initiative supports families facing infertility and pregnancy loss, reflecting his dedication to charitable work.