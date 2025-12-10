Who Is Joe Burrow? Joseph Lee Burrow is an American professional football quarterback, recognized for his exceptional accuracy and calm demeanor under pressure. His focused leadership often elevates the Cincinnati Bengals in critical moments. He burst into the national spotlight during his senior year at LSU, leading the Tigers to a College Football Playoff National Championship. His record-setting season secured the Heisman Trophy, making him a household name.

Full Name Joseph Lee Burrow Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Dating Olivia Ponton Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Athens High School, Ohio State University, Louisiana State University Father Jim Burrow Mother Robin Burrow

Early Life and Education Growing up in Ames, Iowa, Joseph Lee Burrow was immersed in a family deeply rooted in football, with his father, Jim Burrow, having a long coaching career. This athletic lineage shaped his early passion for the game. He attended Athens High School in The Plains, Ohio, where he excelled in both football and basketball, earning state awards. His collegiate journey continued at Ohio State University before his transfer to Louisiana State University.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to model and influencer Olivia Ponton, Joseph Lee Burrow has largely kept his private life out of the public eye despite media speculation. Their connection has been a subject of curious fan discussion in recent years. He has no children, and both Burrow and Ponton reportedly prefer to maintain discretion regarding their relationship amidst their public personas.

Career Highlights Joseph Lee Burrow quickly established himself as an elite quarterback, leading the LSU Tigers to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2019. He also shattered NCAA Division I FBS records with 60 passing touchdowns and 5,671 passing yards during his Heisman Trophy-winning senior season. After being drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow rapidly transformed the franchise. He steered the team to an AFC Championship and a Super Bowl LVI appearance in his second professional season, defying low expectations. His on-field achievements include being selected for the Pro Bowl and receiving multiple AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Off the field, he has secured lucrative endorsement deals with major brands such as Nike, Bose, and Alo, reflecting his growing marketability.