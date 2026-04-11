Happy birthday to Summer Walker , Joss Stone , and Alessandra Ambrosio ! April 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter Summer Walker, 30 Known for her confessional R&B, American singer and songwriter Summer Walker connects with global audiences through emotionally honest lyrics. Her debut album Over It broke streaming records for a female R&B artist, solidifying her place in the genre.



Little-known fact: Before her music career took off, Summer Walker ran a small cleaning business to support herself.

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#2 English Singer-Songwriter and Actress Joss Stone, 39 Renowned for her soulful, generation-spanning style, Joss Stone is an English singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to prominence with her multi-platinum debut album, The Soul Sessions. Stone has collected multiple Brit Awards and a Grammy Award throughout her career.



Little-known fact: Joss Stone openly discusses her experience with dyslexia, which influenced her academic path.

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#3 Brazilian Model Alessandra Ambrosio, 45 Hailing from Brazil, Alessandra Ambrósio rose to international fame as a supermodel and actress, celebrated for her striking runway presence and influential brand collaborations. She built a prolific career as a Victoria's Secret Angel, a role she held for 13 years, and has appeared in campaigns for major fashion houses globally. Ambrosio also launched her successful beachwear brand, GAL Floripa.



Little-known fact: At age eleven, Alessandra Ambrósio underwent cosmetic surgery to pin back her ears due to insecurity, an experience she later regretted.

#4 American Actor Josh Server, 47 An American actor known for iconic sketch comedy, Josh Server rose to fame as the longest-running cast member of Nickelodeon’s All That. He later co-starred in the cult classic Good Burger film, solidifying his place in 1990s pop culture.



Little-known fact: He began his acting career in San Diego before landing his breakout role on Nickelodeon.

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#5 American Actress and Writer Jennifer Esposito, 53 An American actress, director, and writer, Jennifer Esposito brings a compelling authenticity to her roles. She is widely recognized for her powerful performances in films and television series alike. Esposito gained a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in the acclaimed film Crash.



Little-known fact: Jennifer Esposito founded a gluten-free bakery in Manhattan, Jennifer's Way, after her diagnosis with celiac disease.

#6 English Singer-Songwriter and Actress Lisa Stansfield, 60 Opening with a soulful vocal power, British singer, songwriter, and actress Lisa Stansfield captivated audiences with her powerful R&B and dance-pop sound. Her debut album Affection, featuring the global hit “All Around the World,” sold over five million copies worldwide. Stansfield has also secured three Brit Awards, cementing her legacy in music.



Little-known fact: She once worked a bar job but was dismissed after five hours for giving customers excessive change.

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#7 English Journalist and Television Presenter Jeremy Clarkson, 66 Renowned for his distinctive voice and outspoken opinions, British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson has captivated audiences worldwide. He is best known for his long-running tenure as a host on the popular motoring series Top Gear and, more recently, for his Amazon Prime Video show Clarkson's Farm. Clarkson's career also includes extensive work as a journalist and author.



Little-known fact: His parents originally created the first Paddington Bear stuffed toys to help fund his private school education.

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#8 Cuban-American Lawyer and Judge Ana María Polo, 67 Known for her assertive approach to justice, Cuban American lawyer and television personality Ana María Polo hosted the popular Telemundo court show Caso Cerrado for nearly two decades. Her impactful work earned the program a Daytime Emmy Award nomination, reaching millions across the US and Latin America. She is also a passionate advocate for human rights.



Little-known fact: She once sang in a choir that performed for Pope Paul VI at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

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#9 American Actor and Clown Bill Irwin, 76 American actor, choreographer, clown, and comedian Bill Irwin, born on April 11, 1950, is widely celebrated for his innovative physical theater and dramatic roles. He gained prominence for his Tony Award-winning performance in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and his beloved character Mr. Noodle on Sesame Street.



Little-known fact: Irwin helped found the Pickle Family Circus in San Francisco in 1975, contributing to the renaissance of American circus.

#10 American Actor, Singer, and Dancer Joel Grey, 94 An American actor, singer, and dancer, Joel Grey rose to international fame with his electrifying portrayal of the Master of Ceremonies. His iconic performance in the 1966 Broadway musical Cabaret, and its subsequent 1972 film adaptation, earned him both a Tony and an Academy Award. Grey has also starred in Broadway hits like George M! and Wicked, and is an accomplished photographer.



Little-known fact: Joel Grey, born Joel David Katz, changed his surname early in his career to avoid the stigma associated with an overtly ethnic name.

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