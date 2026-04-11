Who Is Bill Irwin? American actor William Mills Irwin is known for his unique blend of physical comedy and dramatic depth. His versatile career spans vaudeville, stage, film, and television. He gained widespread recognition for his innovative solo show “The Regard of Flight,” which established him as a master of clowning and physical theater. This groundbreaking work propelled him into the public eye and led to significant opportunities.

Full Name William Mills Irwin Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Martha Roth Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education California Institute of the Arts, Oberlin College, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College Father Horace G. Irwin Mother Elizabeth Mills Kids Santos Patrick Morales Irwin

Early Life and Education Born to a teacher and an aerospace engineer, William Mills Irwin was the oldest of three children in Santa Monica, California. He developed an early interest in performance, exploring various artistic avenues from a young age. Irwin pursued theater at California Institute of the Arts and Oberlin College, graduating in 1974. He further honed his craft by attending Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College the following year.

Notable Relationships After an earlier marriage to Kimi Okada from 1977 to 1982, Bill Irwin married Martha Roth in 1990. He reportedly met his current wife while seeking treatment for a stiff neck. Irwin and Roth have an adopted son, Santos Patrick Morales Irwin. The actor largely maintains a private family life, focusing on his enduring marriage.

Career Highlights Bill Irwin’s distinct theatrical work, blending clowning with dramatic acting, earned him a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his role in Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. His stage productions, often incorporating elements of vaudeville, have garnered critical acclaim across the US. He also captivated audiences as Mr. Noodle on Sesame Street’s Elmo’s World and received a five-year MacArthur Fellowship for his innovative performance art. Irwin has appeared in over twenty films and numerous television series to date. Further accolades include multiple Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, recognizing his groundbreaking contributions to theater and physical comedy. He was also inducted into the International Clown Hall of Fame in 1999.