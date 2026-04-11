Who Is Joel Grey? Joel Grey is an American actor, singer, dancer, and director renowned for his distinctive stage presence and chameleonic ability to embody complex characters. His career spans decades across Broadway, film, and television. He gained widespread acclaim and solidified his iconic status with his unforgettable portrayal of the Master of Ceremonies in the 1966 Broadway musical Cabaret. This pivotal role later earned him an Academy Award for its 1972 film adaptation, propelling him into international recognition.

Full Name Joel Grey Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Alexander Hamilton High School, Cleveland Play House Father Mickey Katz Mother Goldie Grace Epstein Siblings Ronald A. Katz Kids Jennifer Grey, James Grey

Early Life and Education A lively family atmosphere in Cleveland, Ohio, shaped Joel Grey’s early life, as his father, Mickey Katz, was a celebrated musician and comedian. Grey discovered his passion for performance through the Cleveland Play House’s children’s theatre program at age nine. He later attended Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles, further honing his craft. His early career saw him performing in his father’s vaudeville revues and various nightclubs, establishing a foundation for his versatile career.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term arc in Joel Grey’s personal life includes his marriage to actress Jo Wilder, which lasted from 1958 until their divorce in 1982. He later publicly came out as a gay man in 2015, sharing his journey of self-acceptance. Grey shares two children with his former wife, actress Jennifer Grey and chef James Grey. He remains a devoted father, and is currently understood to be single.

Career Highlights Joel Grey’s career is anchored by his seminal performance as the Master of Ceremonies in the original Broadway production of Cabaret in 1966, a role that brought him a Tony Award. He reprised this iconic part in the 1972 film version, which earned him an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award, making him one of the few actors to win both a Tony and an Oscar for the same role. Beyond Cabaret, Grey originated the title role in the Broadway musical George M! and later played the Wizard of Oz in the original Broadway cast of Wicked. His versatility also extends to directing, earning a Tony Award nomination for co-directing the 2011 revival of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart. He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2023, cementing Grey as a fixture in modern musical theatre and cinema.