Who Is Lisa Stansfield? Lisa Jane Stansfield is an English singer, songwriter, and actress known for her soulful vocal style and enduring dance-pop hits. She emerged from the British music scene with a distinct R&B sound that quickly garnered international attention. Her breakout arrived in 1989 with the single “All Around the World,” which topped charts globally and cemented her status as an international star. The track became an instantly recognizable anthem of the era, showcasing her powerful delivery.

Full Name Lisa Jane Stansfield Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married to Ian Devaney Net Worth $15 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Siddal Moor School, Redbrook Middle School, Oulder Hill Community School Father Keith Stansfield Mother Marion Stansfield Siblings Karen Stansfield, Suzanne Stansfield

Early Life and Education Born in Manchester, England, Lisa Stansfield spent her childhood in Heywood and later Rochdale, growing up surrounded by soul music influences. Her parents, Keith and Marion Stansfield, fostered an early appreciation for Motown artists. She attended Siddal Moor School, Redbrook Middle School, and Oulder Hill Community School, where her talent blossomed. Her singing abilities became apparent early, leading to her victory in the “Search for a Star” competition at just fourteen.

Notable Relationships Lisa Jane Stansfield was briefly married to Italian designer Augusto Grassi in 1987, a union that concluded after only four months. She later married her long-time musical collaborator, Ian Devaney, on July 25, 1998, in a private New York City ceremony, and they have been together since.

Career Highlights Lisa Stansfield’s R&B albums, including her 1989 debut Affection, achieved massive success, selling over five million copies worldwide. The album featured her breakthrough hit “All Around the World,” which topped charts across the globe. She has also collected numerous industry accolades, including three Brit Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, and a Billboard Music Award, solidifying her status as a prominent voice in music.