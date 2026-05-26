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Tattoo artists are often known for what they can create on skin, but their creativity does not stop there. ‘The Paper Workers’ Instagram page highlights a different side of tattoo culture by showcasing paintings, drawings, and other works by artists who often work with needles, ink, and the human body as their canvas.

In this new Bored Panda feature, we’re taking another look at the artwork shared by ‘The Paper Workers,’ following our previous post dedicated to tattoo artists’ pieces on paper. These works show the range, precision, and imagination tattoo artists bring to their practice, whether they are designing bold characters, delicate scenes, surreal compositions, or pieces that could easily become tattoos themselves.

Scroll down to see this new collection of paintings and drawings, and don’t forget to upvote the works that caught your eye the most.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

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