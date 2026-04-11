Who Is Josh Server? Josh Server is an American actor and comedian, recognized for his energetic comedic timing and versatile sketch characters. His consistent presence on Nickelodeon helped define a generation of youth television programming. He first gained widespread attention as a core cast member of the iconic sketch comedy series All That. Server was the only performer to remain through all six original seasons, becoming a familiar face to millions of viewers.

Full Name Joshua Aaron Server Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Net Worth $250,000 Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish

Early Life and Education Born in Highland Park, Illinois, Joshua Aaron Server developed an early interest in performance. His family moved frequently, including to San Diego and Arizona, before returning to a Chicago suburb. He began acting in San Diego and later auditioned for All That at age fourteen. This early start shaped his comedic path rather than a traditional high school education.

Notable Relationships Josh Server’s public life has not been marked by a string of high-profile romances; his personal relationships have largely remained private throughout his acting career. He has no publicly known children. Server has kept details of any current partners out of the spotlight, choosing to focus on his professional endeavors.