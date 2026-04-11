Joss Stone: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Joss Stone
April 11, 1987
Dover, Kent, England
38 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Joss Stone?
Joss Stone is an English singer and songwriter, renowned for her distinctive, powerful soul vocals. Her expressive delivery turns every performance into a compelling display of raw talent.
Her breakout moment arrived in late 2003 with the multi-platinum debut album, The Soul Sessions, which quickly achieved widespread acclaim and solidified her place as a significant voice in contemporary soul music.
|Full Name
|Joscelyn Eve Stoker
|Gender
|Female
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$15 million
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Uffculme Comprehensive School
|Father
|Richard Stoker
|Mother
|Wendy Stoker
|Siblings
|Daniel Stoker, Lucy Stoker, Harry Stoker
|Kids
|Violet Melissa DaLuz, Shackleton Stoker DaLuz, Bear DaLuz, Nalima Rose DaLuz
Early Life and Education
A childhood filled with music in rural Ashill, Devon, shaped Joss Stone’s early years, where her parents, Richard and Wendy Stoker, fostered her talent. She developed an affinity for American R&B and soul from a young age.
Attending Uffculme Comprehensive School, Stone first performed publicly, discovering her powerful voice despite her dyslexia and leaving school at sixteen to pursue her musical passion.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Joss Stone’s public life, leading to her current marriage with Cody DaLuz in October 2023. Earlier relationships included Beau Dozier and Si Chai.
Stone shares four children with DaLuz: daughter Violet Melissa, son Shackleton Stoker, an adopted son named Bear, and daughter Nalima Rose.
Career Highlights
Joss Stone’s debut album, The Soul Sessions, launched her to international fame in 2003, selling over 15 million records worldwide. She followed this success with Mind Body & Soul, which topped the UK Albums Chart.
Beyond music, Stone embarked on a Total World Tour in 2014, performing in every country and supporting local charities through The Joss Stone Foundation. She also won season two of The Masked Singer UK in 2021.
Signature Quote
“If you remember one thing from talking to me, remember this: I am just a girl who makes noises – and I’m incredibly lucky that people happen to like those noises.”
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