Who Is Joss Stone? Joss Stone is an English singer and songwriter, renowned for her distinctive, powerful soul vocals. Her expressive delivery turns every performance into a compelling display of raw talent. Her breakout moment arrived in late 2003 with the multi-platinum debut album, The Soul Sessions, which quickly achieved widespread acclaim and solidified her place as a significant voice in contemporary soul music.

Full Name Joscelyn Eve Stoker Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Uffculme Comprehensive School Father Richard Stoker Mother Wendy Stoker Siblings Daniel Stoker, Lucy Stoker, Harry Stoker Kids Violet Melissa DaLuz, Shackleton Stoker DaLuz, Bear DaLuz, Nalima Rose DaLuz

Early Life and Education A childhood filled with music in rural Ashill, Devon, shaped Joss Stone’s early years, where her parents, Richard and Wendy Stoker, fostered her talent. She developed an affinity for American R&B and soul from a young age. Attending Uffculme Comprehensive School, Stone first performed publicly, discovering her powerful voice despite her dyslexia and leaving school at sixteen to pursue her musical passion.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Joss Stone’s public life, leading to her current marriage with Cody DaLuz in October 2023. Earlier relationships included Beau Dozier and Si Chai. Stone shares four children with DaLuz: daughter Violet Melissa, son Shackleton Stoker, an adopted son named Bear, and daughter Nalima Rose.

Career Highlights Joss Stone’s debut album, The Soul Sessions, launched her to international fame in 2003, selling over 15 million records worldwide. She followed this success with Mind Body & Soul, which topped the UK Albums Chart. Beyond music, Stone embarked on a Total World Tour in 2014, performing in every country and supporting local charities through The Joss Stone Foundation. She also won season two of The Masked Singer UK in 2021.