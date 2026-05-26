“Can You Speak Like A True Brit?”: This Great British Vocabulary Test Will Show You
British English has a funny way of slipping into your vocabulary before you even realize it. One moment you’re sounding perfectly posh, the next you’re casually throwing around expressions that feel sarcastic and unmistakably British. 🇬🇧
From a quick chinwag over a cuppa to spotting something that’s absolutely bonkers, British English is full of charm! So, settle in, and let’s start with a quick test:
💡What does “butter up” mean in British slang?
💡What is a “brolly” in British English?
💡What would you be eating if a British person handed you a “sarnie”?
Now let’s proceed to the real test! 🤯
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: King’s Church International
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q2: 'Baltic' is not British slang for 'bitterly cold'. It is used in weather reports when easterly winds bring in cold air from the Baltic region. The closest slang term to 'Baltic' that we do use is 'brassic*', a distortion of 'brass' as in 'cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey' *Brassic' is more commonly rhyming slang for having no money - brassic - boracic lint - skint.
It is where I live. People often say it’s absolutely Baltic to describe freezing temperatures.Load More Replies...
This was fun. And educational (at least for a Kraut like me).
q2: 'Baltic' is not British slang for 'bitterly cold'. It is used in weather reports when easterly winds bring in cold air from the Baltic region. The closest slang term to 'Baltic' that we do use is 'brassic*', a distortion of 'brass' as in 'cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey' *Brassic' is more commonly rhyming slang for having no money - brassic - boracic lint - skint.
It is where I live. People often say it’s absolutely Baltic to describe freezing temperatures.Load More Replies...
This was fun. And educational (at least for a Kraut like me).
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