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“Can You Speak Like A True Brit?”: This Great British Vocabulary Test Will Show You
Assorted British coins scattered on a surface with a red banner reading trivia, illustrating Great British vocabulary test.
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“Can You Speak Like A True Brit?”: This Great British Vocabulary Test Will Show You

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British English has a funny way of slipping into your vocabulary before you even realize it. One moment you’re sounding perfectly posh, the next you’re casually throwing around expressions that feel sarcastic and unmistakably British. 🇬🇧

From a quick chinwag over a cuppa to spotting something that’s absolutely bonkers, British English is full of charm! So, settle in, and let’s start with a quick test:

💡What does “butter up” mean in British slang?

💡What is a “brolly” in British English?

💡What would you be eating if a British person handed you a “sarnie”?

Now let’s proceed to the real test! 🤯

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Man dressed in Union Jack outfit waves British flag during Great British vocabulary test event

    Image credits: King’s Church International

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    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
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    tocm_1 avatar
    Toby
    Toby
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Brit, I don't think we would ever accuse someone of "taking the biscuit". It's used to refer to something, not someone. The only way you'd use it is as "That really takes the biscuit".

    3
    3points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    q2: 'Baltic' is not British slang for 'bitterly cold'. It is used in weather reports when easterly winds bring in cold air from the Baltic region. The closest slang term to 'Baltic' that we do use is 'brassic*', a distortion of 'brass' as in 'cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey' *Brassic' is more commonly rhyming slang for having no money - brassic - boracic lint - skint.

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    arwen-noelle avatar
    Maya_D
    Maya_D
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is where I live. People often say it’s absolutely Baltic to describe freezing temperatures.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was fun. And educational (at least for a Kraut like me).

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    tocm_1 avatar
    Toby
    Toby
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Brit, I don't think we would ever accuse someone of "taking the biscuit". It's used to refer to something, not someone. The only way you'd use it is as "That really takes the biscuit".

    3
    3points
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    q2: 'Baltic' is not British slang for 'bitterly cold'. It is used in weather reports when easterly winds bring in cold air from the Baltic region. The closest slang term to 'Baltic' that we do use is 'brassic*', a distortion of 'brass' as in 'cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey' *Brassic' is more commonly rhyming slang for having no money - brassic - boracic lint - skint.

    0
    0points
    reply
    arwen-noelle avatar
    Maya_D
    Maya_D
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is where I live. People often say it’s absolutely Baltic to describe freezing temperatures.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was fun. And educational (at least for a Kraut like me).

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