Who Is Alessandra Ambrosio? Alessandra Corine Ambrósio is a Brazilian-American model known for her enduring presence in high fashion and lingerie. Her work often showcases an athletic build and versatile appeal, captivating audiences globally. Her breakout moment arrived when she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel, an elite role that solidified her supermodel status. This led to widespread recognition and numerous campaigns across the fashion industry.

Full Name Alessandra Corine Ambrósio Gender Female Height 5 feet 9.5 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Dating Buck Palmer Net Worth $80 million Nationality Brazilian, American Ethnicity Polish, Italian, Portuguese Education Modeling Classes Father Luiz Ambrósio Mother Lucilda Ambrósio Siblings Aline Ambrósio Kids Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur, Noah Phoenix Mazur

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Erechim, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, where Alessandra Ambrósio was born to gas station-owning parents of Italian and Polish descent. Her early years instilled a strong work ethic. By the age of twelve, she enrolled in modeling classes, a foundational step that foreshadowed her future career. She later became a finalist in the Elite Model Look competition, launching her into the professional modeling world.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of relationships has marked Alessandra Ambrósio’s public life. She was notably engaged to businessman Jamie Mazur from 2008 until their split in 2018. Ambrósio co-parents daughter Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur and son Noah Phoenix Mazur with Mazur, and she is currently dating Australian jewelry designer Buck Palmer.

Career Highlights Alessandra Ambrósio’s modeling career in the fashion industry is defined by her iconic role as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She walked in numerous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, solidifying her status as one of the longest-reigning Angels. Beyond the runway, Ambrosio launched her fashion and lifestyle brand, Ále by Alessandra, and co-founded the beachwear line GAL Floripa. She also became the first spokesmodel for Victoria’s Secret’s PINK line.