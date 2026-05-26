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Sometimes, one panel is all it takes for a joke to land perfectly, and Rusty Epstein seems to know exactly how to make the most of that space. His comics take simple setups, random thoughts, awkward little moments, and everyday conversations, then twist them into quick punchlines that are playful, absurd, and instantly easy to enjoy.

Bored Panda has featured his Rusty Cartoons one-panel comics before, and this new batch continues to show how much personality and humor he can fit into a single frame. With expressive characters, sharp timing, and jokes that often come out of nowhere in the best way, his work proves that a comic does not need to be long to be memorable.

Check out some of Rusty’s latest comics below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would. Fell in love with them in biology class/microscope lab. Still a big fan.

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The least expensive form of divorce.

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    #6

    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe two really can live as cheaply as one.

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the aliens landed and Bigfoot told them all about humanity. That's why they've also left us alone, apart from occasional flybys for updates.

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    This Artist Creates One Panel Comics That Turn Random Situations Into Perfectly Silly Jokes (23 New Pics)

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    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They would definitely notice. And be extremely grateful.

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    Roman Arendt
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a gibe on Berkshire Hathaway?

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