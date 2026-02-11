ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever found yourself laughing at the little absurdities of everyday life, you might enjoy the cartoons by Rusty Epstein, the creator of the webcomic Bummer Party, which we’ve featured in the past. Today, however, we’d like to focus on the artist’s parallel series, simply titled Rusty Cartoons.

What sets these strips apart from his main webcomic is their format and focus. This collection consists of one-panel, New Yorker–style cartoons that often comment on current events and the realities of modern society.

If that sounds like your kind of humor, scroll down and see what topics the artist explores in his latest work.

#1

Black and white comic showing two characters discussing distractions, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

rustycartoons Report

This is the truth! And now he is looking at rolling back the caps on greenhouse gases. Why doesn't his heavy diet of hamburgers, fries, and Coca Colas kick in right about now and do us all a favour?

    #2

    Black and white comic by artist showing two people discussing relatable moments in modern life about happiness and feelings.

    rustycartoons Report

    #3

    Black and white comic panel showing two men drinking and talking, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    #4

    Comic illustration by artist capturing relatable moments with three monkeys showing hear no evil, speak no evil, and ignore evil for two-day shipping.

    rustycartoons Report

    #5

    Black and white comic capturing relatable moments in modern life showing a woman surprised by a small date at a table.

    rustycartoons Report

    #6

    Black and white comic by artist showing a teacher explaining laws and a masked officer raising his hand capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    #7

    Comic panel from artist made new comics showing children and a bee at a spelling bee capturing relatable modern life moments.

    rustycartoons Report

    #8

    Black and white comic by artist capturing relatable moments in modern life featuring two people in robes having a conversation.

    rustycartoons Report

    #9

    Cartoon from relatable comics showing two people in a movie theater with Wicked on the screen discussing Boston movies.

    rustycartoons Report

    #10

    Comic showing two buildings with social media logos and a man explaining a relatable modern life moment about billionaires.

    rustycartoons Report

    #11

    Cartoon from artist made new comics showing a man on a therapist’s couch capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    #12

    Comic panel from artist capturing relatable moments in modern life with humorous take on classic characters.

    rustycartoons Report

    Frankincense, Frankenstein - what's the difference?

    #13

    Black and white comic showing a sunflower family with a disappointing son-flower saying he is a content creator, capturing relatable moments.

    rustycartoons Report

    #14

    Black and white comic panel with aliens in a spaceship observing Earth, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    I think we are just now figuring it out.

    #15

    Black and white comic of two people witnessing a city on fire, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    #16

    Black and white comic illustrating relatable moments in modern life with two people disagreeing despite agreeing on most things.

    rustycartoons Report

    This fits several our local BP trolls.

    #17

    Three people at a social gathering, one with a tree-like head, illustrating relatable moments in modern life comics.

    rustycartoons Report

    Gerry is about to go violet, or even blue!!!

    #18

    Black and white comic from artist capturing relatable moments in modern life, showing a woman holding hands with a monster.

    rustycartoons Report

    #19

    Black and white comic art showing two people walking and talking, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    #20

    Two people sitting at a table in a comic by artist capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    #21

    Minimalist comic of a bird talking on a phone near a feeder, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    #22

    Black and white comic by artist showing relatable moments in modern life with one person on island and another in water.

    rustycartoons Report

    #23

    Cartoon of cows with halos and a bearded figure in the clouds, capturing relatable moments in modern life comics.

    rustycartoons Report

    #24

    Comic panel showing a doctor diagnosing an infected red nose on a reindeer in relatable modern life moments.

    rustycartoons Report

    #25

    Comic showing relatable ways to apologize including flowers, heartfelt note, and changing the Wi-Fi name.

    rustycartoons Report

    #26

    Comic panel showing a person surprised to see a robot in bed, capturing relatable moments in modern life by the artist.

    rustycartoons Report

    #27

    Comic panel titled Early Bird Gets the Worm showing a bird groom and worm bride at a wedding capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    Is that the worm from RFK Jr.'s brain?

    #28

    Comic from artist capturing relatable moments showing two women at a bar, one struggling to say no in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    #29

    Cartoon from artist made comics showing humorous Halloween costumes reflecting relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    #30

    Black and white comic showing tombstones with humorous epitaphs reflecting relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    #31

    Black and white comic panel by artist capturing relatable moments in modern life, featuring two characters discussing a book.

    rustycartoons Report

    #32

    Cartoon by artist capturing relatable moments in modern life showing cavemen bored waiting for algorithms invention.

    rustycartoons Report

    #33

    Black and white comic by artist showing two soccer players with one knitting, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    rustycartoons Report

    #34

    Black and white comic from artist capturing relatable moments in modern life, showing two people near a Welcome to Hell sign.

    rustycartoons Report

